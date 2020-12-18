No. 5 Kansas Edges No. 14 Texas Tech on Game-Saving Block

Kansas freshman forward Jalen Wilson blocked a potential game-winning shot attempt from Texas Tech's Terrence Shannon Jr. with just three seconds remaining as the Jayhawks hung on for a 58-57 road victory.

Wilson entered Thursday night's road game against Texas Tech as Kansas's leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 15.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. He struggled for most of the game, with just seven points and three boards on 2-for-4 shooting, but made the biggest defensive play of the night when the Jayhawks needed it the most.

Junior guard Ochai Agbaji picked up the slack offensively, leading all players with 23 points on 8-for-11 shooting, including 4-of-7 on 3-point attempts. Senior Marcus Garrett had 10 points and 10 rebounds, and also led the Jayhawks with four assists.

The game was back and forth all night, with neither team leading by more than eight points. Kansas led by three at halftime and opened the second half on a 5-0 run before Texas Tech rallied back. The Red Raiders led by seven with 10 minutes left, but scored just 11 points from that point on.

Texas Tech shot just 32.3% from the field but were able to hang around thanks to 16 Kansas turnovers. Junior guard Mac McClung led the Red Raiders with 21 points, while Shannon finished with 20.

The win was Kansas's seventh in a row after its season-opening loss to No. 1 Gonzaga. The Jayhawks will play next on Tuesday against No. 8 West Virginia. For Texas Tech, the loss snaps a four-game winning streak. The Red Raiders' next game is Tuesday at Oklahoma.