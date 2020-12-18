Championship Weekend Picks: ACC, SEC and More

Will Trevor Lawrence make the difference this time for Clemson? Predicting every conference title game...and a few others.

Championship weekend is here in college football, though with a twist—because this is, after all, 2020. In addition to the nine title games across the FBS conferences (the Sun Belt's was canceled Thursday night), a number of other teams will be in action this weekend, whether as make-up games due to COVID-19 postponements or whether part of league initiatives, like in the Big Ten and Pac-12.

The biggest eyes, of course, will be on those championship games, especially in the ACC, SEC and Big Ten, which all have major College Football Playoff implications. At center stage is Notre Dame vs. Clemson, when the Tigers will look to get revenge for a November loss, only with Trevor Lawrence this time (the QB missed the previous meeting due to the virus).

Who will win those nine title games? Our writers' predictions are in for those, plus a few of the other most intriguing matchups.

Standings to Date:

Pat Forde: 106–47

Michael Shapiro: 105–48

Molly Geary: 104–49

Ross Dellenger: 100–53

