Report: Michigan Relieves Defensive Coordinator Don Brown of Duties

SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Report: Michigan Dismisses Defensive Coordinator Don Brown

Report: Michigan Dismisses Defensive Coordinator Don Brown

Author:
Publish date:

Michigan has dismissed defensive coordinator Don Brown, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic

Brown served as the Wolverines defensive coordinator since 2016. He was the former head coach at UMass and a defensive coordinator at Boston College before arriving in Ann Arbor. 

In the last five years but with the exception of 2020, Brown's defenses were ranked top ten in the country. In 2016, Michigan was ranked second, sixth in 2017, eighth in 2018 and tenth in 2019.

 Under Brown's leadership, 43 of 44 defensive starters earned All-Big Ten recognition (11 in 2016, '18-'19, 10 in 2017). Ten individuals have totaled 14 first-team honors.

The Wolverines finished 56th in defense in 2020. 

Michigan finished 12th in scoring defense in the Big Ten and allowed its opponents an average of 34.5 points per game. The Wolverines were 12th in total defense and allowed 434.3 ypg, 10th in rush defense (178.8 ypg) and 13th in passing yards allowed (255.5 ypg) in the league.

Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh and Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel have been in conversation in recent days about a possible contract extension but nothing has reportedly materialized. 

The Wolverines finished 2-4 and were winless at home. This marked the program's first losing season since going 5–7 in 2014 under coach Brady Hoke.

In three home games this year, the Wolverines lost to Michigan State, Wisconsin and Penn State. Michigan last had a losing record at home in 2008, when the team went 2–4 at the Big House in Rich Rodriguez's first season.

YOU MAY LIKE

Impact Wrestling's Chris Bey makes his entrance
Play
Wrestling

Impact’s Chris Bey Has X Division Title on His Christmas List

After holding the X Division championship over the summer, Chris Bey has his sights set on regaining the title.

Don Brown
College Football

Report: Michigan Relieves Defensive Coordinator Don Brown of Duties

Brown has served as the Wolverines defensive coordinator since 2016.

Derek Fisher Knicks Bucks 960
Play
WNBA

Derek Fisher Given Contract Extension, GM Title With Sparks

The Los Angeles Sparks extended coach Derek Fisher’s contract and appointed him the team’s general manager on Tuesday.

brent-venables-clemson
Play
College Football

Auburn Rumors: The Latest on the Tigers' Coaching Search

Auburn is searching for a new head coach after firing Gus Malzahn on Dec. 13.

The Phillies plan to name former outfielder Sam Fuld as the team's new general manager.
Play
MLB

Phillies Name Sam Fuld as New GM

Sam Fuld has been part of the Phillies' front office since 2017 and will be the top assistant under new president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.

USATSI_15328783
Play
Gambling

NBA Best Bets, DFS Plays and More for Opening Night 2020

SI Gambling and NBA insider Corey Parson goes through his top plays for Opening Night in the NBA.

Coastal Carolina's Kendricks Gladney celebrates a defensive play against Kansas
Play
College Football

Bowl Watchability Rankings: 2020–21 Edition

If you can't watch every bowl game this year, we're here to help you decide which ones are can't-miss.

Liverpool-EPL-Festive-Slate
Play
Soccer

How the Festive Season Will Alter the Premier League Table

Can Liverpool pull away? Will Tottenham get back into the mix? The festive season will tell us plenty.