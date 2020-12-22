Report: Michigan Relieves Defensive Coordinator Don Brown of Duties

Michigan has dismissed defensive coordinator Don Brown, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

Brown served as the Wolverines defensive coordinator since 2016. He was the former head coach at UMass and a defensive coordinator at Boston College before arriving in Ann Arbor.

In the last five years but with the exception of 2020, Brown's defenses were ranked top ten in the country. In 2016, Michigan was ranked second, sixth in 2017, eighth in 2018 and tenth in 2019.

Under Brown's leadership, 43 of 44 defensive starters earned All-Big Ten recognition (11 in 2016, '18-'19, 10 in 2017). Ten individuals have totaled 14 first-team honors.

The Wolverines finished 56th in defense in 2020.

Michigan finished 12th in scoring defense in the Big Ten and allowed its opponents an average of 34.5 points per game. The Wolverines were 12th in total defense and allowed 434.3 ypg, 10th in rush defense (178.8 ypg) and 13th in passing yards allowed (255.5 ypg) in the league.

Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh and Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel have been in conversation in recent days about a possible contract extension but nothing has reportedly materialized.

The Wolverines finished 2-4 and were winless at home. This marked the program's first losing season since going 5–7 in 2014 under coach Brady Hoke.

In three home games this year, the Wolverines lost to Michigan State, Wisconsin and Penn State. Michigan last had a losing record at home in 2008, when the team went 2–4 at the Big House in Rich Rodriguez's first season.