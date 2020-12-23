NC State Tops No. 17 North Carolina Thanks to Daniels's 21 Points

SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

NC State Tops No. 17 North Carolina Thanks to Devon Daniels's 21 Points

Author:
Updated:
Original:

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Devon Daniels scored eight straight points in the second half and finished with 21 to help North Carolina State beat 17th-ranked North Carolina 79-76 on Tuesday night.

Freshman Shakeel Moore scored 17 points for the Wolfpack (5-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who blew nearly all of a 17-point first-half lead in an unusually early meeting in the longtime rivalry.

But NC State responded with a 14-2 run after UNC (5-2, 0-1) got within a point, then did just enough down the stretch to hold off the Tar Heels’ late rally to win for only the fifth time in 37 meetings.

Daniels hit a free throw with 9.3 seconds left to push the margin to three, then UNC’s RJ Davis and Caleb Love missed final-possession 3-pointers.

NC State was playing its third game after a two-week pause due to coronavirus issues and the Wolfpack didn’t have top big man DJ Funderburk.

Armando Bacot scored 16 points to lead the Tar Heels, who had won seven straight games on the Wolfpack’s homecourt.

YOU MAY LIKE

miles sanders
Play
Fantasy

2020 Fantasy Football: Week 16 Downloadable Projections & Rankings

Separate yourself from the pack! Know every detail & every stat with a little help from Shawn Childs' weekly fantasy football rankings & projections

Oct 13, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

All the content and tools available at your disposal to dominate the competition!

Mar 11, 2020; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Devon Daniels (24) celebrates a play in the second half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Greensboro Coliseum.
Play
College Basketball

NC State Tops No. 17 North Carolina Thanks to Daniels's 21 Points

Devon Daniels scored eight straight points in the second half in NC State's 79-76 victory over No. 17 North Carolina.

Gignac-LAFC-Tigres-CCL
Play
Soccer

LIVE: LAFC, Tigres Play for CCL Title

Either the MLS side will end Mexico's domination of the competition, or the Liga MX side will end its lengthy quest for regional glory.

Bryan Harsin
College Football

Auburn Football Hires Bryan Harsin as Next Head Coach

Auburn hired Boise State coach Bryan Harsin as the the program's next football coach.

Sep 4, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, United States; Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen (3) stretches during training camp at Baptist Health Training Facility.
Play
NFL

Report: 49ers Sign QB Josh Rosen off the Bucs Practice Squad

Josh Rosen went from being drafted No. 10 overall by the Cardinals in 2018 to potentially being 49ers' C.J. Beathard's backup this Saturday.

Dec 22, 2020; Boise, Idaho, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack head coach Jay Norvell receives the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl trophy from bowl executive director Kevin McDonald after defeating the Tulane Green Wave.
Play
Extra Mustard

Nevada Fried for Dumping French Fries on Field at Potato Bowl

Players dumped french fries on Jay Norvell, and Nevada received a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty for dumping fries five yards into the field.

NFL Football
Play
NFL

NFL Makes Changes to Interview Process for Head Coaching Candidates

The NFL announced teams can request and conduct virtual interviews with candidates employed by other teams for head coaching vacancies only.