Kentucky's Loss Marks Program's Worst Start Since 1911

Kentucky's Loss to Louisville Marks Program's Worst Start Since 1911

For the first time in more than a century, the Kentucky Wildcats are 1-6.

The Battle of the Bluegrass between in-state rivals Louisville and Kentucky came down to the final 65 seconds.

Kentucky's Isaiah Jackson fouled Dre Davis, sending the Cardinals' guard to the free-throw line to shoot two with 18.9 seconds left. Davis missed the first but made the second, putting the Cardinals ahead for good and handing the Wildcats their worst record to start a season since 1911.

As the final possession played out, a Wildcats' jumper went in and out, and Louisville's Carlik Jones was fouled with five seconds remaining. He made both of his shots, sealing Louisville's 62-59 win over Kentucky. 

This marked coach Chris Mack's first victory against Kentucky as Louisville’s head coach and snapped the Cardinals three-game skid to their rival.

"To be honest, I think our team was tired of hearing about it," Jones said on ending the losing streak, "and to be able to step out there and win the game was a huge confidence booster."

The loss also handed Kentucky its first six-game losing streak since the 1988-89 season.

According to ESPN's Jeff Borzello, no team has ever started 1-6 and earned an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.

“I don’t believe it’s over," Kentucky head coach John Calipari said. "We haven’t played a league game yet. Let’s go do what we do ... I’m not budging, I’m not cracking.”

