Villanova Coach Jay Wright Tests Positive for COVID-19

Villanova head coach has tested positive for COVID-19, the program announced on Sunday.

The Wildcats have paused all team activities following Wright's positive test.

"Our players have been very diligent and disciplined with all of the COVID protocols," Wright said in a statement. "Unfortunately, we have had two staff members test positive. I am one of them.

"My symptoms are mild, and we remain connected as a team and staff by phone and Zoom. I am grateful to our Team Physician, Dr. Mike Duncan, who has worked tirelessly to help guide us safely through this."

Villanova's game against Xavier on Saturday has been canceled due to Wright's positive test. No changes have been made to Villanova's schedule after Jan. 2. The Wildcats are 8–1 in 2020-21 and undefeated in Big East play. They're ranked No. 5 in the AP Poll.

Wright, 59, is a two-time NCAA champion. He has been with Villanova since 2001, reaching the Final Four three times.

