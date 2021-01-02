DeVonta Smith Ties SEC, Rose Bowl Records for Receiving TDs

SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Alabama's DeVonta Smith Ties Rose Bowl and SEC Records for Receiving Touchdowns

Author:
Updated:
Original:

DeVonta Smith made history in more ways than one on New Year's Day as the Rose Bowl Offensive MVP. 

By halftime, the Alabama wide receiver had tallied 101 receiving yards and two touchdowns, marking his eighth game with 100+ receiving yards this season. That's the most in a season in Crimson Tide history.

Smith went on to mark his place in the Rose Bowl record book, tying the receiving touchdown record with three. That score penned his way into the SEC record books as his 20th receiving touchdown of the season, tying the mark set last year by LSU's JaMarr Chase. Smith accomplished the feat in two fewer games.

The golden touchdown came in the third quarter, pushing Alabama's lead to 28-7 in the Crimson Tide's 31-14 win over the Fighting Irish.

The previous record of three receiving touchdowns was shared by USC’s Deontay Burnett (2017) and Michigan’s Braylon Edwards (2005).

The Crimson Tide is now the first team in FBS history to have a player with 20 receiving touchdowns (Smith) and 20 rushing touchdowns (Najee Harris) in a single season. Earlier in the Rose Bowl, Harris hurdled a Notre Dame player who was standing almost completely vertical

Smith is one of Alabama's two Heisman Trophy finalists. He's the school’s career leader in receiving yards (3,750), touchdown receptions (43) and is five catches away from Amari Cooper's career Alabama record in that category. He’s also got the single-game school records for catches (15), yards (274) and touchdowns (five).

“He’s probably one of the most selfless guys I’ve ever had the opportunity to coach,” head coach Nick Saban told Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde. “He’s one of the most popular guys on the team, and one of the people the players look up to because of his attitude.”

YOU MAY LIKE

Notre Dame
College Football

Notre Dame's Biggest Bowl Game Losses

Take a look at Notre Dame's biggest bowl game losses in the program's history.

how-to-watch-sugar-bowl-clemson-ohio-state
Play
College Football

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Clemson

Ohio State and Clemson will face off in a rematch of last year's Fiesta Bowl when they meet in New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl on Friday.

Jan 1, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) dives over a tackle attempt by Notre Dame safety Shaun Crawford (20) for a touchdown Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 in the College Football Playoff Semifinal hosted by the Rose Bowl in AT&T Stadium.
Play
College Football

DeVonta Smith Ties SEC, Rose Bowl Records for Receiving TDs

With three receiving touchdowns on Friday, DeVonta Smith tied the Rose Bowl record. The Heisman Trophy finalist has 20 receiving scores on the season.

ian book (1)
Play
Gambling

Notre Dame Scores Late TD for Backdoor Cover in Rose Bowl Loss

Alabama, a 19-point favorite, led by 24 when Notre Dame found the end zone for a score that was significant for some.

chris-carson-seahawks
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings - Running Backs

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 17 running back rankings to help you dominate the competition!

SI_FANTASY_W17_V_RB
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Running Backs - Fades, Sleepers, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em running backs for Week 17 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

DeVonta Smith stars vs. Notre Dame
Play
College Football

Alabama Overpowers Notre Dame, Advances to Title Game

Alabama's star offensive trio helped the Crimson Tide advance past Notre Dame and into the national championship.

master teague
College Football

Ohio State's Teague, Harrison Among 16 Players Out for CFP Semis

Teague leads Ohio State with six touchdowns on the season. The Buckeyes will also be without starting offensive guard Harry Miller.