How to Watch the 2021 National Championship Game

How to Watch the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship

No. 1 Alabama (12-0) will play No. 3 Ohio State (7-0) in the 2021 College Football Playoff national championship after both programs won their respective semifinal playoff games on Jan. 1.

The Crimson Tide blew out No. 4 Notre Dame, 31–14, in the Rose Bowl after receiving stellar offensive performances from quarterback Mac Jones, running back Najee Harris and wide receiver DeVonta Smith

The Buckeyes pulled away from No. 2 Clemson to defeat the Tigers 49-28 to win the Sugar Bowl and advance to the national championship. Quarterback Justin Fields threw for 385 yards and six touchdowns in the victory.

Alabama opened as the game's early favorite.

How to Watch: 

Date: Monday, Jan. 11, 2021

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (sign up now for a free seven-day trial), WatchESPN

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla. 

This year's national championship will be the second title game to be played in Florida since the College Football Playoff was enacted. Tampa's Raymond James Stadium held the 2017 title game, when Clemson beat Alabama 35-31.

Alabama will be looking to claim the school's third national championship in six seasons, while Ohio State is eyeing its second national title since 2015. 

This will be the fifth Alabama-Ohio State game in the history of the two programs. Ohio State won the most recent matchup between the two schools, defeating the Crimson Tide in the first playoff semifinal in the Sugar Bowl in 2014-15.

Alabama has won the other three matchups between the schools, defeating Ohio State in 1978, 1986 and 1995.

