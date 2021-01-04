SI.com
Michigan Surges Into Top 10 of Men's AP Top 25 Poll

The top five saw a shakeup in the latest AP men's basketball Top 25 poll, with  Kansas and Houston dropping and Villanova, Texas and Iowa moving up.

After the Longhorns handed the Jayhawks their largest home loss under Bill Self, Shaka Smart's Texas team moved up four spots to No. 4.

Meanwhile, undefeated Michigan moved up six spots to crack the top 10 for the first time this season. The Wolverines beat Maryland and Northwestern on the road for a tidy 2–0 week. Creighton (No. 7) also returned to the top 10.

The Big Ten now holds five teams within the top 15: Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois and Rutgers. The Big 12, meanwhile, boasts three of the top six teams in Baylor, Texas and Kansas.

The full men's AP Top 25 poll is below (as of Jan. 4):

1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Villanova
4. Texas
5. Iowa
6. Kansas
7. Creighton
8. Wisconsin
9. Tennessee
10. Michigan
11. Houston
12. Illinois
13. Missouri
14. West Virginia
15. Rutgers
16. Minnesota
17. Oregon
18. Texas Tech
T19. Clemson
T19. Virginia Tech
21. Duke
22. Virginia
T23. Saint Louis
T23. Michigan State
25. Florida State

Others receiving votes: Florida 110, Louisville 103, Ohio St. 96, Northwestern 86, Oklahoma State 68, Arizona 25, Colorado 19, BYU 18, Drake 17, NC State 16, Oklahoma 15, Arkansas 14, Seton Hall 11, UCLA 6, Xavier 5, San Diego State 4, UConn 4, LSU 3, Boise State 3, Indiana 2, Alabama 2, Syracuse 1.

