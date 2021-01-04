Michigan Surges Into Top 10 of Men's AP Top 25

The top five saw a shakeup in the latest AP men's basketball Top 25 poll, with Kansas and Houston dropping and Villanova, Texas and Iowa moving up.

After the Longhorns handed the Jayhawks their largest home loss under Bill Self, Shaka Smart's Texas team moved up four spots to No. 4.

Meanwhile, undefeated Michigan moved up six spots to crack the top 10 for the first time this season. The Wolverines beat Maryland and Northwestern on the road for a tidy 2–0 week. Creighton (No. 7) also returned to the top 10.

The Big Ten now holds five teams within the top 15: Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois and Rutgers. The Big 12, meanwhile, boasts three of the top six teams in Baylor, Texas and Kansas.

The full men's AP Top 25 poll is below (as of Jan. 4):

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Villanova

4. Texas

5. Iowa

6. Kansas

7. Creighton

8. Wisconsin

9. Tennessee

10. Michigan

11. Houston

12. Illinois

13. Missouri

14. West Virginia

15. Rutgers

16. Minnesota

17. Oregon

18. Texas Tech

T19. Clemson

T19. Virginia Tech

21. Duke

22. Virginia

T23. Saint Louis

T23. Michigan State

25. Florida State

Others receiving votes: Florida 110, Louisville 103, Ohio St. 96, Northwestern 86, Oklahoma State 68, Arizona 25, Colorado 19, BYU 18, Drake 17, NC State 16, Oklahoma 15, Arkansas 14, Seton Hall 11, UCLA 6, Xavier 5, San Diego State 4, UConn 4, LSU 3, Boise State 3, Indiana 2, Alabama 2, Syracuse 1.