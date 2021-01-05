SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Baylor Coach Kim Mulkey Tests Positive for COVID-19, Game vs. UConn Canceled

Author:
Publish date:

Baylor Hall of Fame basketball coach Kim Mulkey tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the school announced on Tuesday. 

According to the university, Mulkey tested positive earlier this week after missing Saturday's contest at TCU due to contract tracing. She had tested negative three times prior to Saturday's game, but opted to remain in quarantine as a protective measure. 

No. 6 Baylor (8–1) was previously set to take on No. 3 UConn (6–0) on Thursday, but that game has been canceled, according to the school's release. 

Besides for the stellar records and loaded rosters between the two programs, UConn head coach Geno Auriemma had also a chance to tie late Tennessee coach Pat Summitt with 1,098 victories with a victory over Baylor.

"If I have no symptoms, I will re-join the program on January 15," Mulkey said in a statement. "While I am disappointed and hate to be away from the program, Baylor women’s basketball is in good hands with our coaches and support staff. The safety of our student-athletes is paramount and will take precedent over any basketball activity during this pandemic.”

Baylor said that future games will be determined by how long the program is restricting activity.

The Bears won the most recent NCAA tournament, taking home the title in 2019. 

YOU MAY LIKE

doug-pederson-eagles
Play
NFL

Miles Sanders Disagrees With Pederson on Jalen Hurts Benching

"Man if I'm being honest, nobody liked the decision. ...A lot of people on the team was confused [sic]."

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James passes the ball in the NBA Finals
Play
Gambling

he Fantasy Executive's Daily NBA Rundown - Odds, Bets and Plays for Tuesday, January 5th

Corey Parson breaks down his Tuesday night NBA wagers and shares his best bets, target lines, and a prop of the night.

Kim Mulkey
Play
College Basketball

Baylor Coach Kim Mulkey Tests Positive for COVID-19

No. 6 Baylor (8–1) was previously set to take on No. 3 UConn (6–0) on Thursday.

LSU's Cameron Thomas
Play
College Basketball

LSU Super-Scorer Cameron Thomas Is Flying Under the Radar

The freshman hasn't received much national attention despite his gaudy stats, but that's just fine with him.

Greg-Vanney-LA-Galaxy
Play
Soccer

Galaxy Hire Vanney as Next Coach

Greg Vanney is heading back to a club he starred for as a player after a standout stint as coach of Toronto FC.

Impact Wrestling's Scott D'Amore and Eric Young in the ring
Play
Wrestling

Impact and AEW Join Forces in Win-Win Crossover

We spoke with Impact Wrestling’s Scott D’Amore about bringing in AEW’s Kenny Omega in a move that has boosted interest in both companies.

urban-meyer-nfl-rumors
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Chargers May Have Interest in Urban Meyer

The Jaguars reportedly have also shown interest in Meyer for their head coaching vacancy.

michael-rubin-courtside
Play
NBA

Fulfilling Fanatic

A billionaire team owner and head of a fan gear e-commerce empire, Michael Rubin is using his influence and the power of sports for a worthy cause.