Baylor Coach Kim Mulkey Tests Positive for COVID-19

Baylor Hall of Fame basketball coach Kim Mulkey tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the school announced on Tuesday.

According to the university, Mulkey tested positive earlier this week after missing Saturday's contest at TCU due to contract tracing. She had tested negative three times prior to Saturday's game, but opted to remain in quarantine as a protective measure.

No. 6 Baylor (8–1) was previously set to take on No. 3 UConn (6–0) on Thursday, but that game has been canceled, according to the school's release.

Besides for the stellar records and loaded rosters between the two programs, UConn head coach Geno Auriemma had also a chance to tie late Tennessee coach Pat Summitt with 1,098 victories with a victory over Baylor.

"If I have no symptoms, I will re-join the program on January 15," Mulkey said in a statement. "While I am disappointed and hate to be away from the program, Baylor women’s basketball is in good hands with our coaches and support staff. The safety of our student-athletes is paramount and will take precedent over any basketball activity during this pandemic.”

Baylor said that future games will be determined by how long the program is restricting activity.

The Bears won the most recent NCAA tournament, taking home the title in 2019.