Stewart Paves the Way as Mississippi State Rallied Past No. 13 Missouri

SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Mississippi State Overcomes 12-Point Halftime Deficit to Roll Past No. 13 Missouri

Author:
Publish date:

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — DJ Stewart scored 24 points and Mississippi State overcame a 12-point halftime deficit to roll past No. 13 Missouri 78-63 on Tuesday night.

Mississippi State trailed by 14 points early in the second half before taking the lead with a 15-0 run and then pulling away with a 21-4 burst.

Iverson Molinar added 20 points for the Bulldogs (7-4, 2-1 Southeastern Conference). Tolu Smith had 15 points and nine rebounds.

Jeremiah Tilmon led Missouri (7-2, 1-2) with 16 points. Xavier Pinson scored 13 points and Dru Smith had 11.

Mississippi State trailed 43-29 early in the second half before Stewart’s jumper with 13:07 remaining capped the 15-0 run and put the Bulldogs ahead by one. The Tigers pushed back ahead 50-48, but a three-point play from Stewart gave Mississippi State the lead for good and the Bulldogs quickly stretched the advantage to 69-54.

Missouri led 39-27 at halftime.

Mississippi State shot 35% from the field in the opening 20 minutes. The Bulldogs had eight first-half turnovers and Missouri outscored the Bulldogs 15-2 in points off turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: The Tigers have lost nine of their last ten meetings with Mississippi State.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs bounced back nicely after a double-overtime loss to Kentucky last Saturday.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Tigers are certain to fall in the next AP poll, and the Bulldogs could get a look from voters.

UP NEXT

Missouri: Opens a two-game homestand Saturday against LSU.

Mississippi State: At Vanderbilt on Saturday.

YOU MAY LIKE

Jan 5, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard D.J. Stewart Jr. (3) handles the ball against Missouri Tigers forward Jeremiah Tilmon (23) during the second half at Humphrey Coliseum.
Play
College Basketball

Stewart Paves the Way as Mississippi State Rallied Past No. 13 Missouri

D.J. Stewart Jr. scored 24 points and Mississippi State overcame a 12-point halftime deficit to roll past No. 13 Missouri, 78-63.

Marquette men's basketball kneeling before Tuesday night's matchup against UCONN
Play
College Basketball

Marquette to Wear Black Uniforms in Support of Jacob Blake

Marquette basketball decided to wear Black uniforms in support of Jacob Blake and Kenosha after no charges were filed against the police officer who shot Blake.

USATSI_15380588
Gambling

2021 Heisman Trophy Winner Betting Odds Released

Who are the favorites and longshots to capture college football's most prestigious award next season?

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James passes the ball in the NBA Finals
Play
Gambling

The Fantasy Executive's Daily NBA Rundown - Odds, Bets, and Plays for Tuesday, January 5th

Corey Parson breaks down his Tuesday night NBA wagers and shares his best bets, target lines, and a prop of the night.

devonta-smith-heisman-winner
Play
College Football

Smith's Heisman Win an Overdue Breakthrough for WRs

Smith broke the QB stranglehold on the Heisman Trophy as just the sixth receiver to ever win the award.

Nov 28, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Former Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith before the game between the Bills and Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Play
NFL

Emmitt Smith Rips Eagles for Quitting vs. Washington

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Emmitt Smith weighs in on the Eagles' performance against Washington and the downward trajectory of QB Carson Wentz.

DeVonta Smith stars vs. Notre Dame
Play
College Football

Alabama WR DeVonta Smith Wins 2020 Heisman Trophy

Smith was named the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner, becoming the first wideout since 1991 to take home the sport's top individual honor.

College Football Playoff trophy
Play
College Football

Title Game Faces Delay Amid Ohio St. COVID-19 Concerns

A postponement of the national championship would move the game to Monday, Jan. 18 in Miami.