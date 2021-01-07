SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

UT-Chattanooga Assistant Coach Fired After Racist Tweet

Author:
Publish date:

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga offensive line coach Chris Malone was fired on Thursday after he sent out a racist tweet earlier this week attacking Stacey Abrams, who ran as the 2018 Democratic nominee for governor in Georgia.

Mark Wharton, the school's director of athletics, said in a statement that Malone's social media post was "appalling" and "totally inappropriate."

Malone deleted the tweet criticizing Abrams's role in the recent U.S. Senate runoff election in Georgia, which saw Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock defeat the Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. 

"Congratulations to the state GA and Fat Albert @staceyabrams because you have truly shown America the true works of cheating in an election, again!!!" Malone tweeted, as captured by Chattanooga Holler. "Enjoy the buffet Big Girl! You earned it!!! Hope the money was good, still not governor!"

In 2018, Abrams was the first Black woman to become the gubernatorial nominee for a major U.S. party. She has spent much of the past decade building a Democratic infrastructure in Georgia and is a voting rights activist.

Malone has since deleted his Twitter account.

"Our football program has a clear set of standards," head coach Rusty Wright said in a statement. "Those standards include respecting others. It is a message our players hear daily. It is a standard I will not waiver on. What was posted on social media by a member of my staff is unacceptable and not any part of what I stand for or what Chattanooga Football stands for." 

Malone has spent the past two seasons with UTC, having previously coached at Old Dominion, James Madison and UMass. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Boston Celtics players kneel during the playing of the national anthem prior to the game against the Miami Heat
Play
NBA

Inside the NBA's Response to Another Tragic Week in America

Across the NBA, players and coaches reacted to Wednesday’s U.S. Capitol invasion by pro-Trump domestic terrorists.

Valbuena-Benzema-Blackmail
Play
Soccer

Benzema to Stand Trial in Valbuena Sex Tape Blackmail Scandal

Benzema has been banned from France's national team since November 2015 because of his suspected involvement in the scandal.

A generic view of a football before an NCAA game
Play
College Football

UT-Chattanooga Assistant Coach Fired After Racist Tweet

UT-Chattanooga assistant coach Chris Malone was fired on Thursday after sending out a racist tweet earlier this week.

Aston Villa has a coronavirus outbreak
Play
Soccer

Aston Villa Reports 'Significant' Coronavirus Outbreak

Aston Villa closed its training ground a day before a scheduled FA Cup home game against Liverpool.

Tom Brady
Play
Gambling

NFL Saturday Super Wild Card Betting Breakdown: Odds, Plays and Predictions

SI Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo discusses how sharp bettors are assessing the three games on tap for Saturday’s NFL super wild-card games

liangelo-ball-g-league-contract
Play
NBA

Report: LiAngelo Ball Signs Deal to Play in G League

LiAngelo Ball was briefly a member of the Pistons organization this past December.

New Orleans Saints fans in the stands at the Superdome
Play
Extra Mustard

Sean Payton Had Absurd Plan to Get 50,000 Fans in Superdome

It’s a bad idea, but at least his heart was in the right place.

Diego-Alonso-Out-Inter-Miami
Play
Soccer

Diego Alonso Out as Inter Miami Coach After One Season

Inter Miami went 7-13-3 in its inaugural season, reaching the expanded playoffs but falling to Nashville in the play-in round.