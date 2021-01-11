Bob Stoops, Carson Palmer Lead 2021 College Football HOF Class

SI.com
Bob Stoops, Carson Palmer and Tony Romo Headline 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class

Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer and former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops are among the 13 former players and coaches who make up the latest College Football Hall of Fame class.

The National Football Foundation announced the newly elected hall of famers Monday. This class will be inducted in December.

Joining Palmer and Stoops will be versatile running backs Darren Sproles of Kansas State and C.J Spiller of Clemson; offensive tackles Harris Barton or North Carolina and Aaron Taylor of Notre Dame; defensive stars David Fulcher of Arizona State, Dan Morgan of Miami; Kenneth Sims of Texas; Andre Tippett of Iowa and Al Wilson of Tennessee. Former Eastern Illinois quarterback and current CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo was also selected for induction along with former Florida A&M coach Rudy Hubbard.

Palmer won the Heisman in 2002 for the Trojans and then went on to be the first overall pick in the 2003 NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Stoops coached Oklahoma from 1999-2016, leading the Sooners to their last national championship in 2000. Oklahoma went to two more BCS title games with Stoops and won 10 Big 12 championships.

He is the sixth Oklahoma coach to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, including Bud Wilkinson and Barry Switzer.

Stoops and Tippett were teammates on Iowa’s Big Ten championship team in 1981.

