SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

How Many National Championships Has Ohio State Won?

Author:
Publish date:

Ohio State returns to the College Football Playoff national championship for the first time since 2014 to face off against Alabama on Monday night.

Amid a season unlike any other in history, the Buckeyes (7–0) enter the title game fresh off a sterling Sugar Bowl victory over Clemson, while the Crimson Tide (12–0) trounced Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl.

Ohio State is certainly no stranger to national championships, considering the program has won eight in its history. 

The school officially formed a football team in 1890, but the Buckeyes didn't win a national championship until 1942. That year, after losing dozens of players who left to fight in World War II, the school went 9-1, with its only loss coming against No. 6 Wisconsin.

The Buckeyes went on to win additional titles in 1954, 1957, 1961, 1968, 1970, 2002, and most recently in the College Football Playoff's inaugural national championship in 2014.

Under coach Urban Meyer, Ohio State beat Oregon 42-20 after tallying 13 consecutive wins behind its second-and third-string quarterbacks. Starter Braxton Miller had been lost for the season with a shoulder injury, and then J.T. Barrett went down against Michigan. The Buckeyes next called on Cardale Jones to step in and lead the program to glory. He impressed against the Ducks, going 16 of 23 for 242 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Now, Ohio State returns to the national championship stage with Ryan Day, Meyer's successor, at the helm and quarterback Justin Fields, who is expected to be a first-round NFL draft pick this spring.

More From Buckeyes Now:

YOU MAY LIKE

Corey-Baird-RSL-LAFC
Play
Soccer

LAFC Trades for RSL, U.S. Forward Baird

LAFC is sending $500,000 in general allocation money, a 2021 international roster spot and future considerations to RSL.

maybelle-blair
MLB

From 'A League of Their Own' to Building a Museum of Their Own

Maybelle Blair, a 93-year-old former player in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, is raising money to open a center honoring women and girls in baseball.

cbs-nickelodeon
Play
Extra Mustard

CBS Hits Home Run With Nickelodeon Broadcast of NFL Playoff Game

Noah Eagle, Nate Burleson, nostalgia, green slime made for super fun telecast

gonzaga-top-25-ap-poll
Play
College Basketball

Gonzaga, Baylor Remain Atop AP Top 25 Poll

No. 25 Connecticut moved into the poll for the first time since reaching No. 18 in 2016-17.

dan-quinn-cowboys-interview
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Dan Quinn 'Favorite' to Be New Cowboys DC

Dallas is searching for a new defensive coordinator after firing Mike Nolan last week.

ohio-state-buckeyes
Play
College Football

How Many National Championships Has Ohio State Won?

Ohio State will face Alabama in the CFP national championship on Monday night.

USATSI_15385176
Play
Gambling

2021 College Football Playoff National Championship: Alabama vs. Ohio State Betting Breakdown

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo reviews the betting odds and previews the National Championship game betting angles between the Crimson Tide and Buckeyes.

victor-oladipo-pacers-jumpshot
Play
NBA

Inside Victor Oladipo's Journey to Return to Form

Victor Oladipo isn’t all the way back to what he was, but the Pacers finally have reason to be cautiously optimistic about him eventually getting there.