SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

How Many National Championships Has Alabama Won?

Author:
Publish date:

No. 1 Alabama (12-0) faces off against No. 3 Ohio State (7-0) on Monday night in Monday's national championship. 

A victory over the Buckeyes would give Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban his seventh national title, moving into first place in terms of championships won by a college football head coach. 

The victory would also inch Alabama's program closer to 20 national titles in school history. 

The total number of national championships for the Crimson Tide varies according to the Associated Press and the NCAA. Alabama claims they have won 17 national championships, including titles in 1925, 1926, 1930, 1934 and 1941 before legendary Alabama head coach Bear Bryant took over. The confusion and debate among these early titles centers around the polling and ranking systems for those respective years.

Alabama claims it has won national titles in 1925, 1926, 1930, 1934, 1941, 1961, 1964, 1965, 1973, 1978, 1979, 1992, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2017.

Here is an explainer for the titles in question

Individually, Saban won his first championship with LSU in 2003, before winning five more with Alabama in 2009, '11, '12, '15 and '17. He had the chance to pass Alabama legendary coach Paul "Bear" Bryant in terms of titles by a single coach in Jan. 2019, but Clemson topped Alabama in that year's national championship. 

Like Alabama, Ohio State is certainly no stranger to national championships, considering the program has won eight in its history. The school won its first tile in 1942 and went on to win additional titles in 1954, 1957, 1961, 1968, 1970, 2002, and most recently in the College Football Playoff's inaugural national championship in 2014.

Kickoff for Monday's title game is set for 8 p.m. ET.

YOU MAY LIKE

Justin Fields before national championship game against Alabama
College Football

Las Vegas Bettor Places $500K Bet on Ohio State

A Las Vegas bettor placed $500,000 on Ohio State to upset Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship.

bill-o-brien-houston-texans
College Football

Report: Bill O'Brien to Replace Sarkisian as Alabama OC

O'Brien was fired by the Texans in October after posting a 52–48 record in seven seasons with Houston.

DeVonta Smith_3
Play
College Football

Alabama's Smith Breaks SEC Career Receiving Yard Record

Smith was recently named the 2020 Heisman Trophy award winner.

jaylen-waddle-alabama-ohio-state
Play
College Football

Waddle Returning From Broken Ankle to Play in Title Game

Alabama's receiver has missed each of Alabama's last seven games since fracturing his ankle against Tennessee on Oct. 24.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick will not accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom later this week.
Play
NFL

Belichick Declines to Accept Presidential Medal of Freedom

Bill Belichick will not be accepting the Presidential Media of Freedom later this week in the aftermath of the recent riots at the U.S. Capitol.

ncaa-headquarters-logo
College

NCAA Delays Vote on Name, Image and Likeness Proposal

The Division I council's latest proposal would allow student athletes to use their name, image and likeness for endorsements, autographs and private clinics.

How many championships has Alabama won?
Play
College Football

How Many National Championships Has Alabama Won?

Find out how many national championships Alabama has won.

Tyreke Smith sacks Trevor Lawrence and Tommy Togiai pressures
Play
College Football

Ohio State Without Multiple Starters for Title Game Due to COVID-19

Two defensive lineman will be out for Ohio State against Alabama