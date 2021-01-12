NCAA Delays Vote on Name, Image and Likeness Proposal

The NCAA's The Division I Council announced on Monday it will delay voting on a proposal that would allow "student-athletes to benefit from their name, image and likeness."

The latest proposal drafted by the Division I Council would have allowed student athletes to use their name, image and likeness for endorsements, autographs and private camps and clinics, per Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger. Congress is expected to draft and pass its own NIL legislation in the coming months, with a recent proposal introduced by Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio).

"The Division I Council on Monday announced it is committed to adopting new rules allowing student-athletes to benefit from their name, image and likeness and expanding opportunities for student-athletes to compete immediately after transfer," the NCAA said in Monday's statement. "But several external factors, including recent correspondence with the U.S. Department of Justice, prompted members to delay voting on the proposals."

"The group tabled the name, image and likeness and transfer proposals and adopted a resolution stating it is committed to modernizing its rules. The Board of Governors directed each division to change name, image and likeness rules by January 2021, but judicial, political and enforcement issues and a subsequent recommendation from NCAA President Mark Emmert influenced today’s decision."

The Division I council also delayed a vote on a potential alteration to transfer rules. The proposed legislation would afford athletes a "one-time transfer during their athletic careers without suffering the penalty of sitting out a season," per Forde and Dellenger. Fall and winter sport athletes would have to notify their schools of a transfer by May 1, with a two-month extension in place in the event of a coaching change. Athletes will reportedly need to be academically eligible in order to transfer.

Divisions II and III will also have NIL proposals ready for consideration in 2021, according to the NCAA. That legislation is also expected to be delayed past January, per Emmert.