'Please Sit Down': NFL Players React to Jaylen Waddle Playing With Injury

It's not uncommon for NFL players to pass their wisdom on to young college athletes. Naturally, the professionals will tell the headstrong and heart-first players to take care of themselves first and foremost.

So, when Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle returned to the field for the first time since fracturing his ankle, it left a lot of NFL players concerned. Despite the major injury and not playing since Oct. 24, the junior is a sure-fire first-round pick and risking further injury in the national title game isn't ideal.

Those same NFL players erupted online when Waddle caught a pass early in the first quarter of the national championship and came up limping.