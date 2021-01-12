Four Things to Know About Ohio State RB Master Teague

Ohio State running back Master Teague returned to action on Monday night against Alabama, and had already rushed for two touchdowns just over one quarter into the national championship.

Teague, a sophomore, left the Big Ten championship on Dec. 19 with an unspecified injury and did not return. He was unavailable for the Sugar Bowl against Clemson on New Year's Day.

Teague took on the team's lead running back role on Monday after Trey Sermon suffered an injury on the first possession of the game. Sermon was reportedly taken to a local hospital.

Here's what you should know about the Teague:

1. He was OSU's lead running back throughout the regular season

Teague outperformed Sermon early this season to take over the starting running back role. He had entered Monday's game having rushed for 449 yards and six touchdowns this season.

2. He earned third-team All-Big honors last year

Last season, Teague carried the ball 135 times for 789 yards and four touchdowns en route to earning third-team All-Big Ten honors.

3. Teague recorded OSU's longest run in 2019

In a game against Northwestern in 2019, Teague dashed the Wildcats' defense for a 73-yard touchdown run, which was Ohio State's longest run in the 2019 season.

4. He was a four-star prospect in high school before committing to Ohio State

Teague, a native of Murfreesboro, Tenn., was rated as high as No. 8 at running back by Rivals and No. 11 by 247Sports. While his junior season was cut short due to an ankle injury, he tallied 2,031 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns as a high school junior.