No. 15 Texas Tech Beats No. 4 Texas on McClung's Game-Winner

In Texas Tech's last matchup against a top-five team—a loss to Kansas on Dec. 18—junior guard and leading scorer Mac McClung did not attempt a shot.

On Wednesday night against No. 4 Texas, McClung knocked down the game-winning jumper with 2.2 seconds left, as No. 15 Texas Tech defeated the Longhorns, 79–77, on the road.

McClung had missed five of his six shot attempts in the second half prior to his clutch make. He finished the game with a team-high 22 points on 6-for-14 shooting, with five rebounds, two assists and one steal.

The loss ends a six-game winning streak for Texas, which had picked up road wins at Kansas and West Virginia during that stretch and was unbeaten in Big 12 play.

Texas led, 48–38, at halftime before the Red Raiders gradually mounted their comeback. Texas Tech took a 71–69 lead with just under four minutes left in the game, their first lead since the 18:00 mark of the first half when the score was 2–1.

Texas took a 77–73 lead with 1:44 to play on a three-pointer by junior guard Courtney Ramey before Texas Tech finished the game on a 6–0 run. Ramey finished with 15 points on 5-for-14 shooting.

Sophomore guard Kevin McCullar had 16 points and eight rebounds for Texas Tech on 6-for-7 shooting. Junior guard Andrew Jones led Texas with 20 points, making four of his six three-point attempts.

Texas plays next on Saturday at home against Kansas State. Texas Tech will face No. 2 Baylor on Saturday at home.