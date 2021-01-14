Virginia Cancels Rest of Women's Basketball Season

Steven Branscombe/USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia women's basketball team announced on Thursday that the program will not complete the remainder of its season due to health and safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement from the team, the decision to cancel the rest of the season came after the program postponed or canceled six games due to COVID-19 protocols. Injuries have also left Virginia with a depleted roster that impacts the team's ability to practice and compete.

"We have the pleasure of coaching a very resilient group of young women who have fought through injuries, a strict COVID-19 protocol and all the mental battles that come with it," coach Tina Thompson said. "So, the decision to end our season mid-stream comes with great difficulty. As difficult as it is to end our season in this manner, it is a necessary one."

Virginia becomes the second women's basketball program to cancel its season. Duke women's basketball canceled the remainder of its 2020-21 campaign on Dec. 25 because of COVID-19 issues.

The Cavaliers and the Blue Devils are the only Power 5 teams in men's and women's basketball to end their season early. All Ivy League schools and some smaller conference programs opted to not have basketball seasons at all.

The Cavaliers will end their season at 0–5 and 0–2 in conference play.