Virginia Cancels Rest of Women's Basketball Season

SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Virginia Cancels Women's Basketball Season Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Author:
Publish date:
college-basketball

The Virginia women's basketball team announced on Thursday that the program will not complete the remainder of its season due to health and safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement from the team, the decision to cancel the rest of the season came after the program postponed or canceled six games due to COVID-19 protocols. Injuries have also left Virginia with a depleted roster that impacts the team's ability to practice and compete.

"We have the pleasure of coaching a very resilient group of young women who have fought through injuries, a strict COVID-19 protocol and all the mental battles that come with it," coach Tina Thompson said. "So, the decision to end our season mid-stream comes with great difficulty. As difficult as it is to end our season in this manner, it is a necessary one."

Virginia becomes the second women's basketball program to cancel its season. Duke women's basketball canceled the remainder of its 2020-21 campaign on Dec. 25 because of COVID-19 issues. 

The Cavaliers and the Blue Devils are the only Power 5 teams in men's and women's basketball to end their season early. All Ivy League schools and some smaller conference programs opted to not have basketball seasons at all. 

The Cavaliers will end their season at 0–5 and 0–2 in conference play.

YOU MAY LIKE

USA U-23 coach Jason Kreis
Play
Soccer

Concacaf Confirms Olympic Qualifying Dates, Location

The groups will remain the same as the ones drawn last January for the competition in Guadalajara, Mexico.

USATSI_15417736
Play
Gambling

NFL Saturday divisional round betting breakdown: Odds, Plays and Predictions

SI Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo breaks down how sharp bettors are wagering Saturday's divisional round matchups

Top college basketball contenders at the midway point
Play
College Basketball

College Basketball Tiers: How 45 Top Teams Stack Up

A comprehensive look at how the men's college hoops landscape is shaping up, with an eye toward March.

college-basketball
College Basketball

Virginia Cancels Rest of Women's Basketball Season

The program will not complete the remainder of its season due to health and safety concerns amid the pandemic.

James Harden
Play
Gambling

How the James Harden Trade Shifted NBA Betting Futures for 2021

After acquiring James Harden in a trade with the Houston Rockets, are the Brooklyn Nets the new favorites to win the East?

Haiti-FA-President-Sexual-Abuse
Play
Soccer

FIFA Reveals Depth of Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Haiti FA President

Yves Jean-Bart was banned for life by FIFA in November and is accused by multiple women and minors of sexual abuse.

mickey-mantle-yankees
Play
MLB

Mickey Mantle Baseball Card Sells for $5.2 Million

The sale topped the previous record held by a Mike Trout rookie card that sold for just under $4 million in August.

australian-open-mailbag-week-two
Tennis

Francesca Jones reaches Australian Open despite genetic disorder

The 20-year-old Brit will play in her first Grand Slam main draw in February.