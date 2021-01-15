SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Was the 2020 College Football Season Worth It?
Was the 2020 College Football Season Worth It?

Pittsburgh Suspends Freshman Forward John Hugley Following Arrest

Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh suspended freshman forward John Hugley indefinitely for disciplinary reasons on Friday following his arrest on felony charges stemming from an incident last summer.

Hugley, who is from Cleveland, Ohio, is facing two counts of felony criminal conspiracy and one felony count of receiving stolen property, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday.

A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 18.

The complaint alleges Hugley was one of two men who entered a car without permission in the early hours of July 19 while the person responsible for the vehicle was sleeping. The car was reported stolen later in the day before being recovered on Aug. 4.

Hugley has appeared in seven games for the Panthers and is averaging 5.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. He missed one game due to COVID-19 protocols.

Pitt (6-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) hosts Syracuse on Saturday.

YOU MAY LIKE

free-agent-rankings
Play
MLB

Ranking MLB's Top 50 Free Agents

Headlined by Trevor Bauer, DJ LeMahieu and J.T. Realmuto, take a deep dive into the best players available this winter.

Dec 22, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) shoots against Louisville Cardinals forward J.J. Traynor (right) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center.
Play
College Basketball

Pitt Suspends Forward John Hugley Following Arrest

Pitt's John Hugley faces two counts of felony criminal conspiracy and one felony count of receiving stolen property.

arthur-smith-falcons-head-coach
Play
NFL

Falcons Hire Titans OC Arthur Smith as Head Coach

Arthur Smith spent the last two seasons as the Titans' offensive coordinator and was with the organization since 2011.

arthur-smith-titans-nfl-rumors
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Falcons Offer HC Job to Arthur Smith

The Falcons finished the 2020 season at 4–12 after firing head coach Dan Quinn in October.

jusuf nurkic
NBA

Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic Undergoes Surgery for Wrist Fracture

Nurkic had been averaging 10.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists through 11 games for the Trail Blazers before Thursday.

USATSI_15251193
Play
Gambling

2021 NFL Divisional Round - Best Bets against the Spread From the SI Gambling Team

Members of the SI Gambling team, along with our colleagues at the MMQB share their best bets against the spread for the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs.

Harden Nets Site
Play
NBA

Harden Excited About 'Fresh Start' With Nets

Harden, who could make his debut with the Nets on Saturday against the Magic, said he relishes the moment of getting a new start.

Kevin Durant
Play
NBA

Are the Nets Favorites to Win the NBA Title?

The Nets have a new Big 3 with Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving, but do they have enough to dethrone the Lakers?