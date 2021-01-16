SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Was the 2020 College Football Season Worth It?
Was the 2020 College Football Season Worth It?

No. 23 Minnesota Hands No. 7 Michigan First Loss of the Season

Author:
Publish date:

No. 7 Michigan went from leading Wisconsin by 40 last week to losing to No. 23 Minnesota by 18, suffering its first loss of the pandemic season.

The Wolverines' 75–57 blowout loss was filled with sloppy mistakes, ending the Saturday afternoon matchup with almost as many turnovers (20) as made field goals (22) and scored well under one point per possession. 

Michigan ended up trailing by as many as 23 points to the Gophers. 

The Wolverines tallied more turnovers (11) than made field goals (10) and shot just 41.7% from the field within the first 20 minutes of play. Star Eli Brooks was out due to a foot injury, which did impact the team, but it was uncommon mistakes that plagued Michigan. 

Center Hunter Dickinson, who is usually one of the more dependent players against double teams, had four first-half turnovers. 

Minnesota wasn't much better, though, in the first half. The Gophers shot 12 of 34 from the field and 0 of 11 from 3-point range. But, despite mediocre play, they entered halftime with a seven-point lead. 

By the end of the day, Michigan shot 39.2% from the field, 27.3% from the three-point line and 50% from free throws. Minnesota, on the other hand, went 46.8%, 22.2% and 86.7% respectively. 

Michigan previously throttled Minnesota, 82-57, on Jan. 6 in Ann Arbor, but 20 turnovers and a lackluster performance with no star taking over leave the Wolverines with a 11-1 record. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Jan 16, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard Marcus Carr (5) guards Michigan Wolverines guard Mike Smith (12) during the first half at Williams Arena.
Play
College Basketball

No. 23 Minnesota Hands No. 7 Michigan First Loss of Season

Michigan went from leading Wisconsin by 40 last week to losing to Minnesota by 18, suffering its first loss of the pandemic season.

eric-bieniemy-head-coach-candidate
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: McDaniels, Bieniemy to Interview for Eagles HC

McDaniel's interview with the Eagles will take place Sunday. Bieniemy's time has yet to be determined.

Ben Roethlisberger during comeback win over Colts
Play
NFL

Report: Steelers Hopeful Roethlisberger Returns for 2021 Season

Ben Roethlisberger has one more year on his contract worth $19 million.

Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and the Packers are hosting the Rams for an NFC divisional-round playoff game.
Play
NFL

How to Watch Rams vs. Packers

Find out how to watch the NFC divisional-round playoff game between the Rams and Packers on Saturday, Jan. 16.

Calvin-Kattar
MMA

Kattar Seeks to Carve Up Holloway on Network Television

Underdog Calvin Kattar is set to fight former two-time UFC champion Max Holloway in Saturday's main event.

nfl-divisional-round-story-lines-patrick-mahomes-baker-mayfield
Play
NFL

NFL Divisional Round Storylines: Air Raid QBs, Old QBs and More

Some call the divisional round the NFL’s best weekend of the year, and this year’s four games are full of superstar QBs and intriguing matchups.

Urban Meyer
Play
Extra Mustard

Can Urban Meyer Succeed in the NFL?

In this weekend's Hot Clicks: The dance and rumors with Urban Meyer is finally over, but will he be successful in the NFL?

Man-City-Soccer-Ball
Soccer

Dahlkemper Becomes Third US International at Man City Women

Americans Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle have been at City since August.