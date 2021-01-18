Nebraska Basketball's Season on Hold in COVID-19 Outbreak

SI.com
Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg Tests Positive for COVID-19 Amid Program's Outbreak

fred-hoiberg-nebraska

All Nebraska men's basketball team activities will remain on hold for at least another week after 12 people associated with the program, including head coach Fred Hoiberg and seven players, tested positive for the coronavirus.

Nebraska officials said Sunday that this week's games against Minnesota and Iowa have been postponed and the schools will try to reschedule them. Officials haven't decided whether additional games after Jan. 24 will be affected.

Hoiberg said he has been isolating himself at home since testing positive on Friday. He said he is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 but his condition has improved since Saturday.

"Our program has been hit hard over the last 10 days, and we are all trying to manage it and get through it. We are very fortunate to have a great medical team around us that is here to ensure the collective health and safety of our program," Hoiberg said in a statement on social media.

"We have taken a pause from all basketball-related activities and will return only when it's absolutely safe to do so."

The Cornhuskers (4–8) last played on Jan. 10 and have already had games against Illinois and Maryland postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

Hoiberg, 48, has an underlying health condition after being born with an abnormal bicuspid heart valve. He retired early from his NBA playing career in 2005 due to his heart condition and continued to work in professional basketball before starting his college coaching career at Iowa State.

Sports Illustrated contributed to this report.

