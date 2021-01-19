Baylor Bettors Suffer Bad Beat on Last-Second Kansas Basket

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor cruised to a 77-69 victory over Kansas in Waco, Texas on Monday night, though the final minutes were packed with intrigue for a few interested parties.

The Bears entered Monday night as nine-point favorites, and they looked primed to cover the spread as the clock wound down into the final minutes. But on the possession's last game, disaster struck for Baylor bettors.

Kansas guard Chris Teahan let a meaningless triple fly from far beyond the arc shortly before the buzzer sounded, looking to cut Baylor's margin of victory to single digits. And not only did Teahan make the game's final shot; he banked it in. Teahan's bucket added a little insult to injury for those backing the Bears as time expired.

It's unlikely Kansas head coach Bill Self took any solace in Teahan's buzzer beater on Monday. The Jayhawks fell to 4–3 in Big 12 play with the road loss, now sitting three games back of Baylor for the conference lead. With matchups against West Virginia, Texas Tech and Texas still on the schedule, it's unlikely we see another Big 12 crown for Self and Co. in 2020–21.

Baylor remains undefeated at 13–0 after Monday's win. The Bears will travel to Stillwater for a matchup with Oklahoma State on Saturday, with tip-off slated for 2 p.m. ET.