SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Tulsa vs. Houston Live Stream: Watch Online, Start Time

Author:
Publish date:
quentin-grimes-houston

Editor's note: If you purchase something through one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Houston will host Tulsa on Wednesday night as it looks to avenge its loss to the Golden Hurricane late last month.

Tulsa stunned the Cougars, who were ranked fifth at the time, in a 65–64 win on Dec. 29 thanks to Brandon Rachal's game-winning free throw that bounced off the front end of the rim and hit the backboard before falling in. Rachal made two three throws with a tenth of a second remaining after being fouled by center Brison Gresham at the rim just before time expired.

The Hurricane's win marked their first over a top-five team since beating UCLA in 1996 and handed Houston its lone loss of the season. 

The Cougars have cruised to an 11–1 record this season and 6–1 in conference play. This week, the team moved up three spots to No. 8 in the AP Top 25 poll.

Houston is coming off a 75–58 win over UCF on Sunday–its fourth straight victory since losing to Tulsa. Quentin Grimes scored 18 points and Justin Gorham added 15 points and nine rebounds to dominate the Knights. 

Tulsa (8–4) pulled out a narrow 58–57 win over Memphis last weekend to earn its fourth straight home victory. With 4:48 remaining, forward Rey Idowu made a free throw and a jump shot to give the Hurricane the lead. Memphis' DeAndre Williams's layup with two seconds left pulled the Tigers within a point but time expired. 

Elijah Joiner posted 16 points to lead Tulsa, while Rachal added 12 points.

How to Watch Wednesday's Game:

Live Stream: You can stream the game on ESPN+. 

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

YOU MAY LIKE

Real-Madrid-Out-Copa-Del-Rey
Play
Soccer

10-Man, 3rd-Tier Alcoyano Dumps Real Madrid Out of Copa

Real Madrid's misery in the competition continues, as the giant exits in the third round.

Paul-Pogba-Man-United-Fulham
Play
Soccer

Pogba's Latest Goal Brings Man United Back Atop EPL

Paul Pogba's sensational strike capped a come-from-behind effort vs. Fulham and puts United, provisionally, in the driver's seat.

free-agent-rankings
Play
MLB

Ranking MLB's Top 50 Free Agents

Headlined by Trevor Bauer, DJ LeMahieu and J.T. Realmuto, take a deep dive into the best players available this winter.

Ronaldo-McKennie-Super-Cup
Play
Soccer

Ronaldo Fires Juventus to Italian Super Cup Title

Cristiano Ronaldo scored, and Alvaro Morata doubled the lead on the last kick of the game in a 2-0 win over Napoli.

NBA basketballs
Play
NBA

NBA Issues Rules to Forbid Hugs, Handshakes

The league announced a wave of new regulations for players and staffers to lessen the possibility of on-court transmissions.

bauer
Play
MLB

MLB Rumors: Dodgers Monitoring Market for Trevor Bauer

Bauer won the NL Cy Young award last season, finishing the year with a 1.73 ERA.

Michael Brantley
Play
MLB

Report: Astros Signing All-Star OF Michael Brantley

Michael Brantley was reportedly linked to the Blue Jays before returning to Houston.

odell-beckham-jr-saquon-barkley
NFL

Barkley, Beckham Plan to Rehab ACL Tears Together

Barkley: "I think we both need just being there. We're really good friends. Competing with each other and pushing each other will also be good, too."