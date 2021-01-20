Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports

Houston will host Tulsa on Wednesday night as it looks to avenge its loss to the Golden Hurricane late last month.

Tulsa stunned the Cougars, who were ranked fifth at the time, in a 65–64 win on Dec. 29 thanks to Brandon Rachal's game-winning free throw that bounced off the front end of the rim and hit the backboard before falling in. Rachal made two three throws with a tenth of a second remaining after being fouled by center Brison Gresham at the rim just before time expired.

The Hurricane's win marked their first over a top-five team since beating UCLA in 1996 and handed Houston its lone loss of the season.

The Cougars have cruised to an 11–1 record this season and 6–1 in conference play. This week, the team moved up three spots to No. 8 in the AP Top 25 poll.

Houston is coming off a 75–58 win over UCF on Sunday–its fourth straight victory since losing to Tulsa. Quentin Grimes scored 18 points and Justin Gorham added 15 points and nine rebounds to dominate the Knights.

Tulsa (8–4) pulled out a narrow 58–57 win over Memphis last weekend to earn its fourth straight home victory. With 4:48 remaining, forward Rey Idowu made a free throw and a jump shot to give the Hurricane the lead. Memphis' DeAndre Williams's layup with two seconds left pulled the Tigers within a point but time expired.

Elijah Joiner posted 16 points to lead Tulsa, while Rachal added 12 points.

How to Watch Wednesday's Game:

Live Stream: You can stream the game on ESPN+.

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET