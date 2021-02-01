SI.com
Daily Cover: This Season Has Been Underwhelming for Several Marquee College Basketball Programs
Boston College Has Four Available Scholarship Players vs. FSU, Coach Says

Boston College head coach Jim Christian said his team has just four scholarship players currently available to play in Tuesday's game vs. No. 16 Florida State due to COVID-19 issues.

The Eagles recently went 11 days without basketball activities and have not played since their 80-70 loss to Notre Dame on January 16.

The Eagles returned to practice in recent days but Christian said the school will have to fill the rest of its roster with scout team players. 

Forde Minutes: What's Plaguing College Basketball's Powerhouses?

"So if you look at our roster size, with five scout team players, we have enough guys to play," Christian said, per 247Sports. "Our administration made the decision that the game needs to be played.

"They know how I feel about it. Once that decision is made, my job is to get these guys ready. We spent the last two days trying to teach five guys our basic defense and offense so we can play Florida State on Tuesday night."

Boston College is 3-10 on the season and just 1-6 in conference play. Tipoff for Tuesday's game is set for 9 p.m. ET.

