Most NCAA Concussions Come From Practice a New Study Found

SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Will Andy Reid Give the Chiefs a Coaching Advantage in Super Bowl LV?
Will Andy Reid Give the Chiefs a Coaching Advantage in Super Bowl LV?

Most Concussions Come From Practice, Not Games, an NCAA Study Found

Author:
Publish date:

College football players are more likely to suffer from a concussion during practice than they are during a live game, according to an observational study of NCAA Division I players. The study that looked at six NCAA football teams from 2015 to 2019 found that 72% of concussions and 67% of head impacts occurred during practices according to Michael McCrea, PhD of the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, and co-authors.

In addition, preseason training accounted for half of all concussions even though it is only 21% of an entire season. The findings of this study could have an impact on the NCAA and on full-contact drills in the future. 

McCrea suggested that reducing the amount of full-contact practices will do the greatest amount of good when it comes to reducing concussions in the NCAA. 

In an accompanying editorial, Christopher Nowinski, Ph.D., and Robert Cantu, MD, of the Concussion Legacy Foundation in Boston were highly critical of the NCAA. They cited that the NFL and even high school teams were more equipped to prevent concussions because collegiate athletes are virtually stuck in the middle. 

"High school reforms have been driven by oversight from state athletic associations, state governments, advocates, and educators responsible for the health and safety of minors," Nowinski and Cantu wrote. "In the NFL, reforms have been driven by the players, who can legally organize and collectively bargain. College football players exist in a regulatory no-man's land. They have no mechanism through which to organize, they are no longer minors, and they seem to exist outside the influence of professional educators."

McCrea and his co-authors called for the NCAA and football conferences to explore policy and rule changes to ultimately reduce the number of concussions in the NCAA. 

"Concussions in games are inevitable, but concussions in practice are preventable," Nowinski and Cantu wrote. "Practices are controlled situations where coaches have almost complete authority over the head impact exposure risks taken by players."

YOU MAY LIKE

Three footballs on a field
Play
College Football

Most NCAA Concussions Come From Practice a New Study Found

The study found that 72% of concussions and 67% of head impacts occurred during practices

Barcelona-Sell-Messi
Play
Soccer

Barcelona, Bartomeu Deny Leaking Messi's Contract Details

El Mundo newspaper gained access to the contract that Messi signed with the Catalan club in 2017, which is worth up to $673M.

Tom Brady celebrates after the Buccaneers beat the Packers in the NFC championship game.
Play
NFL

Tom Brady on Playing Past 45: 'I Would Definitely Consider That'

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said Monday that he "would definitely consider" playing past 45 years old.

USWNT stars Alex Morgan and Christen Press
Play
Soccer

Morgan, Press Return for USWNT for SheBelieves Cup

Vlatko Andonovski revealed the 23 players who will take part in the competition vs. Canada, Brazil and Argentina.

DeAndre-Yedlin-Galatasaray
Play
Soccer

USA's Yedlin Secure Transfer to Galatasaray

DeAndre Yedlin is leaving Newcastle, ending a run in England that also included time at Tottenham.

2021-NBA-1Q-AWRD
Play
NBA

Who Is Leading the NBA MVP Race?

LeBron is in his 18th NBA season, but he has not showed any signs of slowing down. The Crossover staff makes their first-quarter MVP picks.

Bryan Reynolds, Dele Alli and Ben Davies could all be on the move
Play
Soccer

Deadline Day: Transfer Window's Final News, Rumors and Moves

Follow along here for all the final wheeling and dealing as clubs make their last tweaks for the remainder of the season.

jason Witten
Play
High School

Former NFL TE Jason Witten Named Texas HS Football Coach

Liberty Christian School (Texas) has named former NFL tight end Jason Witten as its new head football coach.