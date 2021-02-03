UF Concluded Keyontae Johnson's Collapse Not COVID-19 Related

SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
The Crossover: Who's the Bigger Threat in the West Between the Jazz and the Nuggets?
The Crossover: Who's the Bigger Threat in the West Between the Jazz and the Nuggets?

Florida Concludes Keyontae Johnson's December Collapse Was Not COVID-19 Related

Author:
Publish date:

The University of Florida's men's basketball team announced has concluded that Keyontae Johnson's on-the-court collapse on Dec. 12 was not COVID-19 related. The university consulted with multiple healthcare professionals. Johnson, who has been serving as a coach since recovering from the incident, will not play basketball for the rest of this season. 

UF Health physicians reviewed relevant imaging and testing with other local and national experts including physicians from the Cardiac and Vascular Institute of Gainesville, University of Washington Center for Sports Cardiology, Massachusetts General Hospital at Harvard University, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Yale University School of Medicine. The conclusion was unanimous.

After coming out of a timeout against Florida State, Johnson collapsed on the court and was in critical condition. He was also in a medically-induced coma before recovering. Johnson was diagnosed with acute myocarditis — inflammation of the heart — which can be caused by viral infections like COVID-19, according to the Gainesville Sun's Zach Abolverdi.

Since his recovery, Johnson has stepped away from playing for the time being. Johnson would be eligible to opt for the NBA Draft if he decided to forgo his senior year.

Johnson was the preseason SEC Play of the Year and averaged 16 points per game before his hospitalization. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Bucs receiver Antonio Brown sits on the bench during a game against the Lions
Play
NFL

Antonio Brown Still Doesn’t Get It

Meeting with the media, the Bucs receiver didn’t show any sign of contrition regarding his past behavior. Rather, he seems to think he’s the victim.

Marty Schottenheimer with the Chiefs
Play
NFL

Marty Schottenheimer Moved to Facility Due to Health Complications

Schottenheimer was diagnosed with Alzheimers in 2014

Keyontae Johnson on the sidelines against LSU
Play
College Basketball

UF Concluded Keyontae Johnson's Collapse Not COVID-19 Related

UF shared testing and images with health experts across the country

khris-middleton-bucks-heat
Play
Gambling

The Fantasy Executive's Daily NBA Rundown - Odds, Bets, and Plays for Wednesday, February 3rd

SI Gambling's Corey Parson breaks down his Wednesday NBA wagers and shares his best bets, target lines, props, and more.

Ben and Jerry's 2
NFL

Kapernick Mural, Billboards Unveiled in Tampa Ahead of Super Bowl

Ben & Jerry's helped sponsor a mural and billboards dedicated to Kaepernick's activism against police violence and racism in America.

nfl-super-bowl-tom-brady-bill-belichick-patriots-competing
Play
NFL

Mailbag: Are Tom Brady and Bill Belichick Competing With Each Other?

As debates rage on about who deserves credit for the Patriots' success, those close to Brady and Belichick weigh in on whether they're still keeping score.

Eden-Hazard-Injury-Real-Madrid
Play
Soccer

Eden Hazard Out Injured Again

The beleaguered Real Madrid star could miss up to a month with another injury.

USATSI_15491053
Play
Gambling

2021 College Basketball Conference Odds and Futures Update - Virginia Tech and Oklahoma to the Moon!

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo reviews the latest NCAA basketball conference betting odds as well as the updated futures market for the National Championship.