Big Ten Releases Updated 2021 Football Schedule

Big Ten Updates 2021 Football Schedule, Changing Multiple Home Games
The Big Ten conference released an updated 2021 football schedule on Friday.
The new schedule, which replaces a previous version issued in 2017, includes location changes for a few matchups, and home games were altered for six games.
The conference opted to shorten its 2020 season, playing only eight games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Six of those games were played at the same location as the previous year. The revised schedule aims to avoid having the same team host for three years in a row.
Nebraska-Illinois will kick off the season on Aug. 28 with the tilt slated to be held in Dublin, Ireland.
Other location changes to the schedule include Michigan State at Indiana on Oct. 16; Wisconsin at Purdue on Oct. 23; Michigan at Michigan State on Oct 30; Purdue at Nebraska on Oct. 30; Indiana at Michigan on Nov. 6; and Nebraska at Wisconsin on Nov. 20.
Here is a breakdown of each team's schedule.
Illinois
- Aug. 28: vs. Nebraska (Dublin, Ireland)
- Sept. 4: vs. UTSA
- Sept. 11: at Virginia
- Sept. 18: vs. Maryland
- Sept. 25: at Purdue
- Oct. 2: vs. Charlotte
- Oct. 9: vs. Wisconsin
- Oct. 16: Bye week
- Oct. 23: at Penn State
- Oct. 30: vs. Rutgers
- Nov. 6: at Minnesota
- Nov 13: Bye week
- Nov. 20: Iowa
- Nov. 27: Northwestern
Indiana
- Sept. 4: at Iowa
- Sept. 11: vs. Idaho
- Sept. 18: vs. Cincinnati
- Sept. 25: at Western Kentucky
- Oct. 2: at Penn State
- Oct. 9: Bye week
- Oct. 16: vs. Michigan State
- Oct. 23: vs. Ohio State
- Oct. 30: at Maryland
- Nov. 6: at Michigan
- Nov 13: vs. Rutgers
- Nov. 20: vs. Minnesota
- Nov. 27: at Purdue
Iowa
- Sept. 4: vs. Indiana
- Sept. 11: at Iowa State
- Sept. 18: vs. Kent State
- Sept. 25: Colorado State
- Oct. 2: vs. Maryland
- Oct. 9: vs. Penn State
- Oct. 16: vs. Purdue
- Oct. 23: Bye week
- Oct. 30: at Northwestern
- Nov. 6: at Wisconsin
- Nov 13: vs. Minnesota
- Nov. 20: vs. Illinois
- Nov. 27: at Nebraska
Maryland
- Sept. 4: vs. West Virginia
- Sept. 11: vs. Howard
- Sept. 18: at Illinois
- Sept. 25: vs. Kent State
- Oct. 2: vs. Iowa
- Oct. 9: at Ohio State
- Oct. 16: Bye week
- Oct. 23: at Minnesota
- Oct. 30: vs. Indiana
- Nov. 6: vs. Penn State
- Nov. 13: at Michigan State
- Nov. 20: vs. Michigan
- Nov. 27: at Rutgers
Michigan
- Sept. 4: vs. Western Michigan
- Sept. 11: vs. Washington
- Sept. 18: vs. Northern Illinois
- Sept. 25: vs. Rutgers
- Oct. 2: at Wisconsin
- Oct. 9: at Nebraska
- Oct. 16: Bye week
- Oct. 23: vs. Northwestern
- Oct. 30: at Michigan State
- Nov. 6: vs. Indiana
- Nov 13: at Penn State
- Nov. 20: at Maryland
- Nov. 27: vs. Ohio State
Michigan State
- Sept. 4: at Northwestern
- Sept. 11: vs. Youngstown State
- Sept. 18: at Miami
- Sept. 25: vs. Nebraska
- Oct. 2: vs. Western Kentucky
- Oct. 9: at Rutgers
- Oct. 16: at Indiana
- Oct. 23: Bye week
- Oct. 30: vs. Michigan
- Nov. 6: at Purdue
- Nov 13: vs. Maryland
- Nov. 20: at Ohio State
- Nov. 27: vs. Penn State
Minnesota
- Sept. 4: vs. Ohio State
- Sept. 11: vs. Miami (Ohio)
- Sept. 18: at Colorado
- Sept. 25: vs. Bowling Green
- Oct. 2: at Purdue
- Oct. 9: Bye week
- Oct. 16: vs. Nebraska
- Oct. 23: vs. Maryland
- Oct. 30: at Northwestern
- Nov. 6: vs. Illinois
- Nov 13: at Iowa
- Nov. 20: at Indiana
- Nov. 27: vs. Wisconsin
Nebraska
- Aug. 28: vs. Illinois (Dublin, Ireland)
- Sept. 4: Bye week
- Sept. 11: vs. Buffalo
- Sept. 18: at Oklahoma
- Sept. 25: at Michigan State
- Oct. 2: vs. Northwestern
- Oct. 9: vs. Michigan
- Oct. 16: at Minnesota
- Oct. 23: Bye week
- Oct. 30: vs. Purdue
- Nov. 6: vs. Ohio State
- Nov. 20: at Wisconsin
- Nov. 27: vs. Iowa
Northwestern
- Sept. 4: vs. Michigan State
- Sept. 11: vs. Indiana State
- Sept. 18: at Duke
- Sept. 25: vs. Ohio
- Oct. 2: at Michigan
- Oct. 9: Bye week
- Oct. 16: vs. Rutgers
- Oct. 23: at Michigan
- Oct. 30: Minnesota
- Nov. 6: Iowa
- Nov 13: at Wisconsin
- Nov. 20: vs. Purdue
- Nov. 27: at Illinois
Ohio State
- Sept. 2: at Minnesota
- Sept. 11: vs. Oregon
- Sept. 18: vs. Tulsa
- Sept. 25: vs. Akron
- Oct. 2: at Rutgers
- Oct. 9: vs. Maryland
- Oct. 16: Bye week
- Oct. 23: at Indiana
- Oct. 30: vs. Penn State
- Nov. 6: at Nebraska
- Nov 13: vs. Purdue
- Nov. 20: vs. Michigan State
- Nov. 27: at Michigan
Penn State
- Sept. 4: at Wisconsin
- Sept. 11: vs. Ball State
- Sept. 18: vs. Auburn
- Sept. 25: vs. Villanova
- Oct. 2: vs. Indiana
- Oct. 9: at Iowa
- Oct. 16: Bye week
- Oct. 23: vs. Illinois
- Oct. 30: at Ohio State
- Nov. 6: at Maryland
- Nov 13: vs. Michigan
- Nov. 20: vs. Rutgers
- Nov. 27: at Michigan State
Purdue
- Sept. 4: vs. Oregon State
- Sept. 11: at UConn
- Sept. 18: at Notre Dame
- Sept. 25: vs. Illinois
- Oct. 2: vs. Minnesota
- Oct. 9: Bye week
- Oct. 16: at Iowa
- Oct. 23: vs. Wisconsin
- Oct. 30: at Nebraska
- Nov. 6: vs. Michigan State
- Nov 13: at Ohio State
- Nov. 20: at Northwestern
- Nov. 27: vs. Indiana
Rutgers
- Sept. 4: vs. Temple
- Sept. 11: at Syracuse
- Sept. 18: vs. Delaware
- Sept. 25: at Michigan
- Oct. 2: vs. Ohio State
- Oct. 9: vs. Michigan State
- Oct. 16: at Northwestern
- Oct. 23: Bye week
- Oct. 30: at Illinois
- Nov. 6: vs. Wisconsin
- Nov 13: at Indiana
- Nov. 20: at Penn State
- Nov. 27: vs. Maryland
Wisconsin
- Sept 4: vs. Penn State
- Sept. 11: vs. Eastern Michigan
- Sept. 18: Bye week
- Sept. 25: vs. Notre Dame (at Soldier Field)
- Oct. 2: vs. Michigan
- Oct. 9: at Illinois
- Oct. 16: vs. Army
- Oct. 23: at Purdue
- Oct. 30: vs. Iowa
- Nov. 6: at Rutgers
- Nov. 13: vs. Northwestern
- Nov. 20: vs. Nebraska
- Nov. 27: at Minnesota