Big Ten Releases Updated 2021 Football Schedule

The Big Ten conference released an updated 2021 football schedule on Friday.

The new schedule, which replaces a previous version issued in 2017, includes location changes for a few matchups, and home games were altered for six games.

The conference opted to shorten its 2020 season, playing only eight games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Six of those games were played at the same location as the previous year. The revised schedule aims to avoid having the same team host for three years in a row.



Nebraska-Illinois will kick off the season on Aug. 28 with the tilt slated to be held in Dublin, Ireland.

Other location changes to the schedule include Michigan State at Indiana on Oct. 16; Wisconsin at Purdue on Oct. 23; Michigan at Michigan State on Oct 30; Purdue at Nebraska on Oct. 30; Indiana at Michigan on Nov. 6; and Nebraska at Wisconsin on Nov. 20.

Here is a breakdown of each team's schedule.

Illinois

Aug. 28 : vs. Nebraska (Dublin, Ireland)



: vs. Nebraska (Dublin, Ireland) Sept. 4: vs. UTSA

vs. UTSA Sept. 11: at Virginia

at Virginia Sept. 18: vs. Maryland

vs. Maryland Sept. 25: at Purdue

at Purdue Oct. 2: vs. Charlotte

vs. Charlotte Oct. 9: vs. Wisconsin

vs. Wisconsin Oct. 16: Bye week

Bye week Oct. 23: at Penn State

at Penn State Oct. 30: vs. Rutgers

vs. Rutgers Nov. 6: at Minnesota

at Minnesota Nov 13: Bye week

Bye week Nov. 20: Iowa

Iowa Nov. 27: Northwestern

Indiana

Sept. 4: at Iowa

at Iowa Sept. 11: vs. Idaho

vs. Idaho Sept. 18: vs. Cincinnati

vs. Cincinnati Sept. 25: at Western Kentucky

at Western Kentucky Oct. 2: at Penn State

at Penn State Oct. 9: Bye week

Bye week Oct. 16: vs. Michigan State

vs. Michigan State Oct. 23: vs. Ohio State

vs. Ohio State Oct. 30: at Maryland

at Maryland Nov. 6: at Michigan

at Michigan Nov 13: vs. Rutgers

vs. Rutgers Nov. 20: vs. Minnesota

vs. Minnesota Nov. 27: at Purdue

Iowa

Sept. 4: vs. Indiana

vs. Indiana Sept. 11: at Iowa State

at Iowa State Sept. 18: vs. Kent State

vs. Kent State Sept. 25: Colorado State

Colorado State Oct. 2: vs. Maryland

vs. Maryland Oct. 9: vs. Penn State

vs. Penn State Oct. 16: vs. Purdue

vs. Purdue Oct. 23: Bye week

Bye week Oct. 30: at Northwestern

at Northwestern Nov. 6: at Wisconsin

at Wisconsin Nov 13: vs. Minnesota

vs. Minnesota Nov. 20: vs. Illinois

vs. Illinois Nov. 27: at Nebraska

Maryland

Sept. 4: vs. West Virginia

vs. West Virginia Sept. 11: vs. Howard

vs. Howard Sept. 18: at Illinois

at Illinois Sept. 25: vs. Kent State

vs. Kent State Oct. 2: vs. Iowa

vs. Iowa Oct. 9: at Ohio State

at Ohio State Oct. 16: Bye week

Bye week Oct. 23: at Minnesota

at Minnesota Oct. 30: vs. Indiana

vs. Indiana Nov. 6: vs. Penn State

vs. Penn State Nov. 13: at Michigan State

at Michigan State Nov. 20: vs. Michigan

vs. Michigan Nov. 27: at Rutgers

Michigan

Sept. 4: vs. Western Michigan

vs. Western Michigan Sept. 11: vs. Washington

vs. Washington Sept. 18: vs. Northern Illinois

Northern Illinois Sept. 25: vs. Rutgers

vs. Rutgers Oct. 2: at Wisconsin

at Wisconsin Oct. 9: at Nebraska

at Nebraska Oct. 16: Bye week

Bye week Oct. 23: vs. Northwestern

vs. Northwestern Oct. 30: at Michigan State

at Michigan State Nov. 6: vs. Indiana

vs. Indiana Nov 13: at Penn State

at Penn State Nov. 20: at Maryland

at Maryland Nov. 27: vs. Ohio State

Michigan State

Sept. 4: at Northwestern

at Northwestern Sept. 11: vs. Youngstown State

vs. Youngstown State Sept. 18: at Miami

at Miami Sept. 25: vs. Nebraska

vs. Nebraska Oct. 2: vs. Western Kentucky

vs. Western Kentucky Oct. 9: at Rutgers

at Rutgers Oct. 16: at Indiana

at Indiana Oct. 23: Bye week

Bye week Oct. 30: vs. Michigan

vs. Michigan Nov. 6: at Purdue

at Purdue Nov 13: vs. Maryland

vs. Maryland Nov. 20: at Ohio State

at Ohio State Nov. 27: vs. Penn State

Minnesota

Sept. 4: vs. Ohio State

vs. Ohio State Sept. 11: vs. Miami (Ohio)

vs. Miami (Ohio) Sept. 18: at Colorado

at Colorado Sept. 25: vs. Bowling Green

vs. Bowling Green Oct. 2: at Purdue

at Purdue Oct. 9: Bye week

Bye week Oct. 16: vs. Nebraska

vs. Nebraska Oct. 23: vs. Maryland

vs. Maryland Oct. 30: at Northwestern

at Northwestern Nov. 6: vs. Illinois

vs. Illinois Nov 13: at Iowa

at Iowa Nov. 20: at Indiana

at Indiana Nov. 27: vs. Wisconsin

Nebraska

Aug. 28: vs. Illinois (Dublin, Ireland)

vs. Illinois (Dublin, Ireland) Sept. 4: Bye week

Bye week Sept. 11: vs. Buffalo

vs. Buffalo Sept. 18: at Oklahoma

at Oklahoma Sept. 25: at Michigan State

at Michigan State Oct. 2: vs. Northwestern

vs. Northwestern Oct. 9: vs. Michigan

vs. Michigan Oct. 16: at Minnesota

at Minnesota Oct. 23: Bye week

Bye week Oct. 30: vs. Purdue

vs. Purdue Nov. 6: vs. Ohio State

vs. Ohio State Nov. 20: at Wisconsin

at Wisconsin Nov. 27: vs. Iowa

Northwestern

Sept. 4: vs. Michigan State

vs. Michigan State Sept. 11: vs. Indiana State

vs. Indiana State Sept. 18: at Duke

at Duke Sept. 25: vs. Ohio

vs. Ohio Oct. 2: at Michigan

at Michigan Oct. 9: Bye week

Bye week Oct. 16: vs. Rutgers

vs. Rutgers Oct. 23: at Michigan

at Michigan Oct. 30: Minnesota

Minnesota Nov. 6: Iowa

Iowa Nov 13: at Wisconsin

at Wisconsin Nov. 20: vs. Purdue

vs. Purdue Nov. 27: at Illinois

Ohio State

Sept. 2: at Minnesota

at Minnesota Sept. 11: vs. Oregon

vs. Oregon Sept. 18: vs. Tulsa

vs. Tulsa Sept. 25: vs. Akron

vs. Akron Oct. 2: at Rutgers

at Rutgers Oct. 9: vs. Maryland

vs. Maryland Oct. 16: Bye week

Bye week Oct. 23: at Indiana

at Indiana Oct. 30: vs. Penn State

vs. Penn State Nov. 6: at Nebraska

at Nebraska Nov 13: vs. Purdue

vs. Purdue Nov. 20: vs. Michigan State

vs. Michigan State Nov. 27: at Michigan

Penn State

Sept. 4: at Wisconsin

at Wisconsin Sept. 11: vs. Ball State

vs. Ball State Sept. 18: vs. Auburn

vs. Auburn Sept. 25: vs. Villanova

vs. Villanova Oct. 2: vs. Indiana

vs. Indiana Oct. 9: at Iowa

at Iowa Oct. 16: Bye week

Bye week Oct. 23: vs. Illinois

vs. Illinois Oct. 30: at Ohio State

at Ohio State Nov. 6: at Maryland

at Maryland Nov 13: vs. Michigan

vs. Michigan Nov. 20: vs. Rutgers

vs. Rutgers Nov. 27: at Michigan State

Purdue

Sept. 4: vs. Oregon State

vs. Oregon State Sept. 11: at UConn

at UConn Sept. 18: at Notre Dame

at Notre Dame Sept. 25: vs. Illinois

vs. Illinois Oct. 2: vs. Minnesota

vs. Minnesota Oct. 9: Bye week

Bye week Oct. 16: at Iowa

at Iowa Oct. 23: vs. Wisconsin

vs. Wisconsin Oct. 30: at Nebraska

at Nebraska Nov. 6: vs. Michigan State

vs. Michigan State Nov 13: at Ohio State

at Ohio State Nov. 20: at Northwestern

at Northwestern Nov. 27: vs. Indiana

Rutgers

Sept. 4: vs. Temple

vs. Temple Sept. 11: at Syracuse

at Syracuse Sept. 18: vs. Delaware

vs. Delaware Sept. 25: at Michigan

at Michigan Oct. 2: vs. Ohio State

vs. Ohio State Oct. 9: vs. Michigan State

vs. Michigan State Oct. 16: at Northwestern

at Northwestern Oct. 23: Bye week

Bye week Oct. 30: at Illinois

at Illinois Nov. 6: vs. Wisconsin

vs. Wisconsin Nov 13: at Indiana

at Indiana Nov. 20: at Penn State

at Penn State Nov. 27: vs. Maryland

Wisconsin