Oklahoma State Upsets No. 6 Texas in Double OT

Oklahoma State shocked No. 6 Texas at home 75-67 in a double-overtime thriller to deal Texas its third loss in a row.

The Longhorns (11-5) came up short against an Oklahoma State team that completely neutralized any hope of a somewhat effective offense in what was a defensive clinic. Texas shot 20-of-79 (25.3%) from the field and a putrid 5-of-35 (14.3%) in the loss versus Oklahoma State's efficient 38.5% mark from three-point range.

Oklahoma State freshman—and Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo's top 2021 prospect—Cade Cunningham struggled from the field but delivered when it counted most. Cunningham shot 5-of-22 but dealt the finishing blow with a clutch step-back three with 1:39 left to go in the second overtime to make the lead 72-67.

Texas never scored another point and Cunningham finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and two assists in the win. Sophomore Kalib Boone led the team with 22 points and 15 boards and Avery Anderson III also had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Texas's leading scorer was guard Andrew Jones with 17 points on 5-of-20 shooting and the next leading scorer was junior Courtney Ramey with just 13 points.

Texas has some serious soul searching to do as they continue their season. No doubt its No. 6 ranking will take a hit, but a game against a 5-15 Kansas State team on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET may be just what it needs to get back on track.

Oklahoma State (12-5) will continue to look for upsets and will travel to No. 23 Kansas on Tuesday at 8 p.m. to face the 12-7 Jayhawks.