Oklahoma State Upsets No. 6 Texas in Double OT

SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Charles Barkley Criticizes Mavs vs. Warriors, Calls Game "Stupid"
Charles Barkley Criticizes Mavs vs. Warriors, Calls Game "Stupid"

Unranked Oklahoma State Stuns No. 6 Texas in Double Overtime

Author:
Publish date:

Oklahoma State shocked No. 6 Texas at home 75-67 in a double-overtime thriller to deal Texas its third loss in a row.

The Longhorns (11-5) came up short against an Oklahoma State team that completely neutralized any hope of a somewhat effective offense in what was a defensive clinic. Texas shot 20-of-79 (25.3%) from the field and a putrid 5-of-35 (14.3%) in the loss versus Oklahoma State's efficient 38.5% mark from three-point range. 

Oklahoma State freshman—and Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo's top 2021 prospect—Cade Cunningham struggled from the field but delivered when it counted most. Cunningham shot 5-of-22 but dealt the finishing blow with a clutch step-back three with 1:39 left to go in the second overtime to make the lead 72-67. 

Texas never scored another point and Cunningham finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and two assists in the win. Sophomore Kalib Boone led the team with 22 points and 15 boards and Avery Anderson III also had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. 

Texas's leading scorer was guard Andrew Jones with 17 points on 5-of-20 shooting and the next leading scorer was junior Courtney Ramey with just 13 points. 

Texas has some serious soul searching to do as they continue their season. No doubt its No. 6 ranking will take a hit, but a game against a 5-15 Kansas State team on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET may be just what it needs to get back on track. 

Oklahoma State (12-5) will continue to look for upsets and will travel to No. 23 Kansas on Tuesday at 8 p.m. to face the 12-7 Jayhawks. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Kevin Durant faces off against the Raptors at the Barclays Center on Feb. 5, 2021.
NBA

Report: Durant Won't Travel With Nets, Will Return Friday

Durant was instructed to leave the bench during the middle of the third quarter after playing for 19 minutes due to contact tracing.

Cade Cunningham attempts a three-pointer
Play
College Basketball

Oklahoma State Upsets No. 6 Texas in Double OT

Oklahoma State shocked No. 6 Texas at home 75-67 in a double-overtime thriller to deal Texas its third loss in a row.

World Championship, two-man bobsleigh, women, 4th run. Kaillie Humphries (above) and pusher Lolo Jones from the USA celebrate the gold medal during the award ceremony.
Olympics

Lolo Jones, 38, Wins First Bobsled World Title in Olympic Event

Lolo Jones and Kaillie Humphries won the two-woman race in Altenberg, Germany and are expected to compete for the gold medal in the 2022 Olympics.

Fiers 2
MLB

RHP Mike Fiers Re-Signs With Athletics

Fiers went 6-3 with a 4.58 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 37 strikeouts in 59 innings in the 2020 season.

Dec 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Play
NFL

Report: Eagles Expected to Trade Wentz Soon

The Eagles quarterback could be part of the latest blockbuster trade and happen as early as this upcoming week.

andrus-davis-trade
MLB

Report: A's and Rangers Swap Stars Elvis Andrus and Khris Davis

After spending his entire 12-year career with the Rangers, Andrus will take over as Oakland's starting shortstop.

Tom Brady and Wayne Gretzky
Play
NFL

Q&A: The Great One on The GOAT

NHL legend Wayne Gretzky weighs in on Tom Brady achievements, and what it would mean to change teams and win it all again.

tom-brady-shawn-michaels
Play
Wrestling

Shawn Michaels Understands Tom Brady's Experience Competing at 43

Like Brady now, Michaels was 43 when he entered the ring at WrestleMania 25 for his classic matchup vs. The Undertaker