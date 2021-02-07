Ole Miss Defeats Auburn With Buzzer-Beater in OT

With just 15 seconds left in regulation and down by three points to Ole Miss, Auburn guard Sharife Cooper tied the game at 84 when he hit a three-pointer that took the bounce of his life. Rebels guard Devontae Shuler dribbled to half court with a chance to seal the game.

He dribbled to the top of the key as the defense began to clamp down and forced a contested deep-range two-pointer while falling at the buzzer. Bang.

Shuler and the Rebels won the SEC matchup in overtime 86–84 in what was a wild finish. Shuler finished the game with 26 points on 10-of-25 shooting to go along with his six rebounds and four assists but the Rebels were lead by senior Romello White who had 30 points and 10 boards in 40 minutes of action.

The Tigers were lead by Jaylin Williams, Devan Cambridge and Allen Flanigan, who all had 16 points. Cooper had 15 points and set the table with an absurd 14 assists.

The Rebels (10-8, 5-6 in SEC play) have won two in a row and will travel to No. 18 Missouri (13-3, 6-3) to take on the Tigers on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. Auburn (10-10, 4-7) will look to bounce back on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET when they travel to Nashville to face Vanderbilt (5-8, 1-6).