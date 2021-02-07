Ole Miss Defeats Auburn With Buzzer-Beater in OT

SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Ole Miss Buzzer-Beater Sinks Auburn in Overtime

Author:
Publish date:

With just 15 seconds left in regulation and down by three points to Ole Miss, Auburn guard Sharife Cooper tied the game at 84 when he hit a three-pointer that took the bounce of his life. Rebels guard Devontae Shuler dribbled to half court with a chance to seal the game.

He dribbled to the top of the key as the defense began to clamp down and forced a contested deep-range two-pointer while falling at the buzzer. Bang.

Shuler and the Rebels won the SEC matchup in overtime 86–84 in what was a wild finish. Shuler finished the game with 26 points on 10-of-25 shooting to go along with his six rebounds and four assists but the Rebels were lead by senior Romello White who had 30 points and 10 boards in 40 minutes of action. 

The Tigers were lead by Jaylin Williams, Devan Cambridge and Allen Flanigan, who all had 16 points. Cooper had 15 points and set the table with an absurd 14 assists.

The Rebels (10-8, 5-6 in SEC play) have won two in a row and will travel to No. 18 Missouri (13-3, 6-3) to take on the Tigers on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. Auburn (10-10, 4-7) will look to bounce back on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET when they travel to Nashville to face Vanderbilt (5-8, 1-6). 

YOU MAY LIKE

A Saints helmet is placed on a bench.
Play
NFL

Report: Saints Facing Discipline for COVID-19 Violations

New Orleans is facing discipline for more COVID-19 violations, which may have contributed to Alvin Kamara's positive test in Dec.

Nikola Jokić while playing against the Kings
NBA

Jokić Scores Career-High 50 Points in Loss to Kings

Jokić started the game with a 22-point first quarter.

Leon Spinks defeated Muhammad Ali in his eighth career bout on Feb. 15, 1978.
Boxing

Former Heavyweight Champ Leon Spinks Dies at 67

Spinks famously beat Muhammad Ali in 1978 in what was just his eighth career professional fight.

Sharife Cooper after losing in overtime
College Basketball

Ole Miss Defeats Auburn With Buzzer-Beater in OT

Ole Miss and Auburn traded clutch buckets to end the overtime thriller

Kevin Durant faces off against the Raptors at the Barclays Center on Feb. 5, 2021.
NBA

Report: Durant Won't Travel With Nets, Will Return Friday

Durant was instructed to leave the bench during the middle of the third quarter after playing for 19 minutes due to contact tracing.

Cade Cunningham attempts a three-pointer
Play
College Basketball

Oklahoma State Upsets No. 6 Texas in Double OT

Oklahoma State shocked No. 6 Texas at home 75-67 in a double-overtime thriller to deal Texas its third loss in a row.

World Championship, two-man bobsleigh, women, 4th run. Kaillie Humphries (above) and pusher Lolo Jones from the USA celebrate the gold medal during the award ceremony.
Olympics

Lolo Jones, 38, Wins First Bobsled World Title in Olympic Event

Lolo Jones and Kaillie Humphries won the two-woman race in Altenberg, Germany and are expected to compete for the gold medal in the 2022 Olympics.

Fiers 2
MLB

RHP Mike Fiers Re-Signs With Athletics

Fiers went 6-3 with a 4.58 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 37 strikeouts in 59 innings in the 2020 season.