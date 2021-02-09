Florida, Notre Dame Schedule Series for 2031, 2032

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Florida and Notre Dame announced a home-and-home series between the two programs on Tuesday.

The Fighting Irish will host the Gators on Nov. 15, 2031. The contest will head to Gainesville on Sept. 11, 2032.

Tuesday's announcement adds to a crowded non-conference schedule for Florida in the 2020s and early 2030s. The Gators have a home-and-home series scheduled with Texas for 2030 and 2031. They are slated to face Arizona State and Colorado in 2028 and 2029. Florida is slated to continue playing Florida State each year through 2037.

Florida and Notre Dame last squared off in the 1992 Sugar Bowl. The Fighting Irish won the contest 39-28 with running back Jerome Bettis tallying three second-half touchdowns.

Notre Dame finished No. 5 in the final AP Poll in 2020. Florida checked in at No. 13 following a Cotton Bowl loss to Oklahoma.