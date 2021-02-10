Chris Beard Ejected for Outburst at End of Texas Tech Loss

SI.com
NCAAB
Daily Cover: This Season Has Been Underwhelming for Several Marquee College Basketball Programs
Chris Beard Ejected for Animated Outburst in Waning Seconds of Texas Tech Loss

Author:
Updated:
Original:

With two top-25 Big 12 teams facing off, West Virginia–Texas Tech promised to be an exciting game, and Chris Beard made sure it lived up to the hype. 

In the final seconds of the Texas Tech loss, the Red Raiders coach let his emotions get the best of him as his frustration with the referees turned into an animated outburst.

As Beard was yelling at the officials during a timeout, Beard suddenly dropped to the floor and made a timeout signal. That's when a referee decided to eject him.  

The head coach said in postgame interviews that he saw a West Virginia player doing the same move moments prior to his outburst. 

"From my point of view, the West Virginia player was calling for a timeout on the floor. I could see it and hear it from where I was standing. It’s still a two-possession game at that point. If that call is made, then we’ve got a chance to set up our press, and still have a chance to play the game.”

The coach did not leave the court easily once ejected. Beard continued to go after the officiating crew before finally running off the court with less than 30 seconds remaining. But even as his frustration continued, Beard fist bumped West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins in the midst of it all. 

The head coach's anger came from the influx of calls throughout the night. Texas Tech accumulated 29 personal fouls against West Virginia, and two Red Raiders fouled out, Marcus Santos-Silva and Mac McClung. The game ended with 49 total fouls. 

"There was no message there,” Beard said about his technical foul after the game. “I just thought there’s still time from a coaching standpoint. You got to fight for your players.

“...That call sent a 90% free throw shooter to the line, and is going to separate the game into a three-possession game.”

Texas Tech was trailing by six points when Beard was ejected. West Virginia’s Sean McNeil made three of the four technical free throws and Miles McBride hit both of his regular free throws to seal the game at 82–71.

Texas Tech's Terrence Shannon Jr. attempted a three-point jumper, only to miss, and Jalen Bridges snagged the defensive rebound. 

