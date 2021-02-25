Source: Illinois's Ayo Dosunmu Suffers Broken Nose

SI.com
Source: Illinois Star Ayo Dosunmu Suffers Broken Nose

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu suffered a broken nose in Tuesday's loss to Michigan State, according to Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde

Dosunmu's status for the Fighting Illini's contest against Nebraska on Thursday is uncertain, per Forde. Illinois will then face Wisconsin on Saturday before a battle with fellow Final Four contender Michigan on March 2.

Dosunmu is a National Player of the Year candidate this season. He is averaging 21 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, notching a triple-double in two of his last four contests.

Illinois's star was hit in the head by Michigan State forward Mady Sissoko on Tuesday as he drove to the basket. Sissoko was ejected following the play, though he has not been further disciplined by the Big Ten as of Thursday afternoon.

Illinois is in the midst of its best season in over a decade as it looks to end a six-year tournament drought. Brad Underwood's team is 16–6 and 12–4 in Big Ten play this season, registering wins over No. 9 Iowa, No. 23 Wisconsin and Duke.

