ACC Tournament Schedule, Bracket and Broadcast Info

The college basketball postseason is right around the corner. The Atlantic Coast Conference on Saturday announced the schedule and seeding for this year's ACC Tournament from March 9-13.

No. 1 Virginia, No. 2 Florida State, No. 3 Virginia Tech and No. 4 Georgia Tech earned double-byes while No. 5 Clemson, No. 6 North Carolina, No. 7 Louisville, No. 8 Syracuse and No. 9 NC State got a single bye into the second round.

The tournament will be at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, where face coverings will be mandatory for everyone over the age of five.

Tuesday, March 9

First Round

2 p.m. – No. 12 Pitt vs. No. 13 Miami (ACC Network)

4:30 p.m. – No. 10 Duke vs. No. 15 Boston College (ACC Network)

7 p.m. – No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 14 Wake Forest (ACC Network)



Wednesday, March 10

Second Round

Noon – No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 NC State (ACC Network)

2:30 p.m. – No. 5 Clemson vs. Pitt/Miami winner (ACC Network)

6:30 p.m. – No. 7 Louisville vs. Duke/Boston College winner (ACC Network)

9 p.m. – No. 6 North Carolina vs. Notre Dame/Wake Forest winner (ACC Network)



Thursday, March 11

Quarterfinals

Noon – No. 1 Virginia vs. Wednesday Noon winner (ESPN or ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. – No. 4 Georgia Tech vs. Wednesday 2:30 p.m. winner (ESPN or ESPN2)

6:30 p.m. – No. 2 Florida State vs. Wednesday 6:30 p.m. winner (ESPN or ESPN2)

9 p.m. – No. 3 Virginia Tech vs. Wednesday 9 p.m. winner (ESPN or ESPN2)



Friday, March 12

Semifinals

6:30 p.m. – Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN or ESPN2)

9 p.m. – Thursday evening winners (ESPN or ESPN2)



Saturday, March 13

Championship

8:30 p.m. – Semifinal winners (ESPN)