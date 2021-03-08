Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament Schedule Announced

The Pac-12 men's basketball tournament is set to begin on Wednesday with the conference championship being held on Saturday. The conference has officially announced the set schedule, broadcast information and bracket for the postseason tourney hosted at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

There are only 11 teams in the field this year, as Arizona is under a self-imposed postseason ban following its involvement in the college basketball recruiting scandal. That means the top five seeds—No. 1 Oregon, No. 2 USC, No. 3 Colorado, No. 4 UCLA and No. 5 Oregon State—will get byes into the quarterfinals.

The first round will consist of three games on Wednesday, followed by four quarterfinals matchups on Thursday.

The full Pac-12 schedule is below:

Wednesday, March 10

First Round

1 p.m. PT – No. 8 Arizona State vs. No. 9 Washington State (Pac-12 Network)

4 p.m. PT – No. 7 Utah vs. No. 10 Washington (Pac-12 Network)

7 p.m. PT – No. 6 Stanford vs. No. 11 California (Pac-12 Network)

Thursday, March 11

Quarterfinals

11:30 a.m. PT – No. 1 Oregon vs. winner of Arizona State/Washington State (Pac-12 Network)

2:30 p.m. PT – No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 5 Oregon State (Pac-12 Network)

5:30 p.m. PT – No. 2 USC vs. winner of Utah/Washington (Pac-12 Network)

8:30 p.m. PT – No. 3 Colorado vs. winner of Stanford/California (ESPN)

Friday, March 12

Semifinals

5:30 p.m. PT – Thursday afternoon winners (Pac-12 Network)

8:30 p.m. PT – Thursday evening winners (ESPN)

Saturday, March 13

Championship

7:30 p.m. PT – Friday winners (ESPN)