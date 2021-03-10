Manhattan Comes Up Short After Buzzer Beater Forces OT

SI.com
Should John Calipari bring Reed Sheppard to the University of Kentucky?
Manhattan Comes Up Short After Buzzer Beater Forces Overtime vs. Fairfield

Ethan Lasko temporarily extended Manhattan's season thanks to a wild buzzer beater that sent his team into overtime against Fairfield in the first round of the MAAC tournament. 

However, Manhattan ended up losing, 59–58, in the final moments of the extra frame. 

Fairfield was leading, 50–47, with 4.4 seconds remaining in regulation. Following a Manhattan timeout, Ant Nelson passed the ball in from the sidelines to Samir Stewart. The junior guard tried to find an opening, but once he crossed the three-point line, Stewart passed it to Lasko. 

With 0.3 seconds on the clock, the senior guard quickly threw the ball to the basket in a last-ditch effort, only for it to drop in without a bounce. 

Lasko went running to the other end of the court, yelling in celebration that their season wasn't over just quite yet. His team congratulated him with head pats and high-fives. 

While overtime was neck-and-neck, guard Taj Benning secured the game for Fairfield, tallying four points (100% in free throws) and a single assist with two key defensive rebounds during the extra time. 

