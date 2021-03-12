SI.com
Will Syracuse and Seton Hall make March Madness?
Will Syracuse and Seton Hall make March Madness?

Gators' Omar Payne Ejected From Game Against Tennessee

Gators forward Omar Payne was ejected from the SEC Tournament quarterfinals game against Tennessee for a flagrant 2 foul.

With Florida trailing 35-26 early in the second half, Payne elbowed Tennessee's John Fulkerson in the head and caused him to hit the floor. After officials reviewed the play, they ejected Payne while Fulkerson went to the locker room.

Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi notched two free throws to give the Volunteers an 11-point lead at halftime.

Florida (14-8) defeated Vanderbilt 69-63 in the second round of the tournament to face the Volunteers. Tennessee (17-7) received byes for the first two rounds of the tournament. 

The Gators were outrebounded by Tennessee, 38-29, in their 65-54 loss in Knoxville last week. Payne played a season-high 27 minutes in Florida's 75-49 win over the Vols on Jan. 19, scoring nine points and grabbing a season-high nine rebounds, according to the Gainesville Sun

