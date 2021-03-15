March Madness: How to Watch the First Round

NCAA Tournament Schedule: Full First Round Times, TV Channels for March Madness

The 68-team NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament field is now set with all of this year's games set to be played in Indiana.

New this year, the First Four will kick off the action on Thursday, March 18 with the Round of 64 beginning on Friday.

Games will be played on two courts inside Lucas Oil Stadium, which is the eventual site of the Final Four and national championship; Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the home arena for Butler University; Indiana Farmers Coliseum, the home of IUPUI; Mackey Arena, at Purdue University; and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, the home arena for the Indiana Hoosiers.

Teams will practice at the Indiana Convention Center, which has multiple courts set up inside the venue.

Here's how to watch the Round of 64 games and its full schedule:

First Four:

Thursday, March 18

Matchup: No. 16 Texas Southern vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary's

Region: East

Time: 5:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Assembly Hall

TV Channel: TruTV

Matchup: No. 11 Drake vs. No. 11 Wichita State

Region: West

Time: 6:27 p.m. ET

Venue: Mackey Arena

TV Channel: TBS

Matchup: No. 16 Appalachian State vs. No. 16 Norfolk State

Region: West

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Assembly Hall

TV Channel: TruTV

Matchup: No. 11 UCLA vs. No. 11 Michigan State

Region: East

Time: 9:57 p.m. ET

Venue: Mackey Arena

TV Channel: TruTV

First Round:

Friday, March 19

Matchup: No. 7 Florida vs. No. 10 Virginia Tech

Region: South

Time: 12:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

TV Channel: CBS

Matchup: No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 14 Colgate

Region: South

Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

TV Channel: TruTV

Matchup: No. 1 Illinois vs. No. 16 Drexel

Region: Midwest

Time: 1:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Farmers Coliseum

TV Channel: TBS

Matchup: No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 Utah State

Region: South

Time: 1:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Assembly Hall

TV Channel: TNT

Matchup: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts

Region: South

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Venue: Mackey Arena

TV Channel: CBS

Matchup: No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Hartford

Region: South

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium - Unity (South)

TV Channel: TruTV

Matchup: No. 8 Loyola Chicago vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech

Region: Midwest

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

TV Channel: TBS

Matchup: No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Oregon State

Region: Midwest

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

TV Channel: TNT

Matchup: No. 4 Oklahoma State vs. No. 13 Liberty

Region: Midwest

Time: 6:25 p.m. ET

Venue: Farmers Coliseum

TV Channel: TBS

Matchup: No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Wisconsin

Region: South

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Mackey Arena

TV Channel: CBS

Matchup: No. 2 Houston vs. No. 15 Cleveland State

Region: Midwest

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Assembly Hall

TV Channel: TruTV

Matchup: No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 North Texas

Region: South

Time: 7:25 p.m. ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium - Equality (North)

TV Channel: TNT

Matchup: No. 7 Clemson vs. No. 10 Rutgers

Region: Midwest

Time: 9:20 p.m. ET

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

TV Channel: TBS

Matchup: No. 6 San Diego State vs. No. 11 Syracuse

Region: Midwest

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

TV Channel: CBS

Matchup: No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 14 Morehead State

Region: Midwest

Time: 9:50 p.m. ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium - Unity (South)

TV Channel: TruTV

Matchup: No. 5 Villanova vs. No. 12 Winthrop

Region: South

Time: 9:57 ET

Venue: Farmers Coliseum

TV Channel: TNT

Saturday, March 20

Matchup: No. 5 Colorado vs. No. 12 Georgetown

Region: East

Time: 12:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

TV Channel: CBS

Matchup: No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 13 UNC Greensboro

Region: East

Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

TV Channel: TruTV

Matchup: No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 14 Eastern Washington

Region: West

Time: 1:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Farmers Coliseum

TV Channel: TBS

Matchup: No. 8 LSU vs. No. 9 St. Bonaventure

Region: East

Time: 1:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Assembly Hall

TV Channel: TNT

Matchup: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary's

Region: East

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Venue: Mackey Arena

TV Channel: CBS

Matchup: No. 5 Creighton vs. No. 12 UC Santa Barbara

Region: West

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium - Unity (South)

TV Channel: TruTV

Matchup: No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 15 Iona

Region: East

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

TV Channel: TBS

Matchup: No. 6 USC vs. No. 11 Wichita State/Drake

Region: West

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

TV Channel: TNT

Matchup: No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Grand Canyon

Region: West

Time: 6:25 p.m. ET

Venue: Farmers Coliseum

TV Channel: TBS

Matchup: No. 7 UConn vs. No. 10 Maryland

Region: East

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Mackey Arena

TV Channel: CBS

Matchup: No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Ohio

Region: West

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Assembly Hall

TV Channel: TruTV

Matchup: No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Missouri

Region: West

Time: 7:25 p.m. ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium - Equality (North)

TV Channel: TNT

Matchup: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Norfolk State/Appalachian State

Region: West

Time: 9:20 p.m. ET

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

TV Channel: TBS

Matchup: No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Michigan State/UCLA

Region: East

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

TV Channel: CBS

Matchup: No. 3 Texas vs. No. 14 Abilene Christian

Region: East

Time: 9:50 p.m. ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium - Unity (South)

TV Channel: TruTV

Matchup: No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 10 VCU

Region: West

Time: 9:57 p.m. ET

Venue: Farmers Coliseum

TV Channel: TNT

