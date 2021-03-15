March Madness: How to Watch the First Round

SI.com
NCAA Tournament Schedule: Full First Round Times, TV Channels for March Madness

The 68-team NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament field is now set with all of this year's games set to be played in Indiana.

New this year, the First Four will kick off the action on Thursday, March 18 with the Round of 64 beginning on Friday. 

Games will be played on two courts inside Lucas Oil Stadium, which is the eventual site of the Final Four and national championship; Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the home arena for Butler University; Indiana Farmers Coliseum, the home of IUPUI; Mackey Arena, at Purdue University; and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, the home arena for the Indiana Hoosiers. 

Teams will practice at the Indiana Convention Center, which has multiple courts set up inside the venue.

Here's how to watch the Round of 64 games and its full schedule

First Four: 

Thursday, March 18

Matchup: No. 16 Texas Southern vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary's
Region: East
Time: 5:10 p.m. ET
Venue: Assembly Hall
TV Channel: TruTV

Matchup: No. 11 Drake vs. No. 11 Wichita State
Region: West
Time: 6:27 p.m. ET
Venue: Mackey Arena
TV Channel: TBS

Matchup: No. 16 Appalachian State vs. No. 16 Norfolk State
Region: West
Time: 8:40 p.m. ET
Venue: Assembly Hall
TV Channel: TruTV

Matchup: No. 11 UCLA vs. No. 11 Michigan State
Region: East
Time: 9:57 p.m. ET
Venue: Mackey Arena
TV Channel: TruTV

First Round: 

Friday, March 19

Matchup: No. 7 Florida vs. No. 10 Virginia Tech
Region: South
Time: 12:15 p.m. ET
Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse
TV Channel: CBS

Matchup: No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 14 Colgate
Region: South
Time: 12:45 p.m. ET
Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
TV Channel: TruTV

Matchup: No. 1 Illinois vs. No. 16 Drexel
Region: Midwest
Time: 1:15 p.m. ET
Venue: Farmers Coliseum
TV Channel: TBS

Matchup: No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 Utah State
Region: South
Time: 1:45 p.m. ET
Venue: Assembly Hall
TV Channel: TNT

Matchup: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts
Region: South
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Venue: Mackey Arena
TV Channel: CBS

Matchup: No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Hartford
Region: South
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium - Unity (South)
TV Channel: TruTV

Matchup: No. 8 Loyola Chicago vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech
Region: Midwest
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse
TV Channel: TBS

Matchup: No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Oregon State
Region: Midwest
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
TV Channel: TNT

Matchup: No. 4 Oklahoma State vs. No. 13 Liberty
Region: Midwest
Time: 6:25 p.m. ET
Venue: Farmers Coliseum
TV Channel: TBS

Matchup: No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Wisconsin
Region: South
Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
Venue: Mackey Arena
TV Channel: CBS

Matchup: No. 2 Houston vs. No. 15 Cleveland State
Region: Midwest
Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
Venue: Assembly Hall
TV Channel: TruTV

Matchup: No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 North Texas
Region: South
Time: 7:25 p.m. ET
Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium - Equality (North)
TV Channel: TNT

Matchup: No. 7 Clemson vs. No. 10 Rutgers
Region: Midwest
Time: 9:20 p.m. ET
Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
TV Channel: TBS

Matchup: No. 6 San Diego State vs. No. 11 Syracuse
Region: Midwest
Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse
TV Channel: CBS

Matchup: No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 14 Morehead State
Region: Midwest
Time: 9:50 p.m. ET
Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium - Unity (South)
TV Channel: TruTV

Matchup: No. 5 Villanova vs. No. 12 Winthrop
Region: South
Time: 9:57 ET
Venue: Farmers Coliseum
TV Channel: TNT

Saturday, March 20

Matchup: No. 5 Colorado vs. No. 12 Georgetown
Region: East
Time: 12:15 p.m. ET
Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse
TV Channel: CBS

Matchup: No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 13 UNC Greensboro
Region: East
Time: 12:45 p.m. ET
Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
TV Channel: TruTV

Matchup: No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 14 Eastern Washington
Region: West
Time: 1:15 p.m. ET
Venue: Farmers Coliseum
TV Channel: TBS

Matchup: No. 8 LSU vs. No. 9 St. Bonaventure
Region: East
Time: 1:45 p.m. ET
Venue: Assembly Hall
TV Channel: TNT

Matchup: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary's
Region: East
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Venue: Mackey Arena
TV Channel: CBS

Matchup: No. 5 Creighton vs. No. 12 UC Santa Barbara
Region: West
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium - Unity (South)
TV Channel: TruTV

Matchup: No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 15 Iona
Region: East
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse
TV Channel: TBS

Matchup: No. 6 USC vs. No. 11 Wichita State/Drake
Region: West
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
TV Channel: TNT

Matchup: No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Grand Canyon
Region: West
Time: 6:25 p.m. ET
Venue: Farmers Coliseum
TV Channel: TBS

Matchup: No. 7 UConn vs. No. 10 Maryland
Region: East
Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
Venue: Mackey Arena
TV Channel: CBS

Matchup: No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Ohio
Region: West
Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
Venue: Assembly Hall
TV Channel: TruTV

Matchup: No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Missouri
Region: West
Time: 7:25 p.m. ET
Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium - Equality (North)
TV Channel: TNT

Matchup: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Norfolk State/Appalachian State
Region: West
Time: 9:20 p.m. ET
Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
TV Channel: TBS

Matchup: No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Michigan State/UCLA
Region: East
Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse
TV Channel: CBS

Matchup: No. 3 Texas vs. No. 14 Abilene Christian
Region: East
Time: 9:50 p.m. ET
Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium - Unity (South)
TV Channel: TruTV

Matchup: No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 10 VCU
Region: West
Time: 9:57 p.m. ET
Venue: Farmers Coliseum
TV Channel: TNT

