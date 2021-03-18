SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
March Madness Must-See Matchups
March Madness Must-See Matchups

Barack Obama Goes Largely Chalk in NCAA Tournament Brackets

Author:
Updated:
Original:

President Barack Obama unveiled his men's and women's NCAA tournament brackets on Thursday morning, writing that he's excited March Madness is back. 

“Like many of you, I’m thrilled that #MarchMadness is finally back,” Obama tweeted alongside his picks and a link to his foundation's website. 

In his two brackets, Obama selected six of the eight No. 1 seeds to make the Final Four, including all four No. 1 seeds in the men's NCAA tournament. 

In the men's NCAA tournament, Obama predicts that Gonzaga will claim its first national championship in school history by topping Illinois. On the women's side, Obama picked Baylor to repeat as champions by defeating No. 1 overall seed Stanford in the final. 

Screen Shot 2021-03-18 at 11.24.27 AM
Screen Shot 2021-03-18 at 11.24.58 AM

Starting in 2008, ESPN produced a segment around Obama filling out his NCAA tournament bracket. As Alexander Wolff wrote for Sports Illustrated in 2016, "What they have shown is the innate caution of the chief executive known in some quarters as No Drama Obama. He admits a weakness for going with the chalk.

'The truth is, I’m just not knowledgeable enough about all the teams,' he told [former ESPN reporter Andy Katz].'"

YOU MAY LIKE

Shohei Ohtani throwing a pitch
Play
MLB

Six Players Who Will Dictate Their Team's Fate in 2021

Five playoff-hopeful teams are going to be banking on key contributors to keep delivering.

USATSI_15689719
Play
Gambling

2021 NCAA Men's Tournament - Betting Breakdown for the First Four Round

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking breaks down the betting angles and shares his picks for the First Four play-in round of the 2021 March Madness tournament.

barack-obama
Play
College Basketball

Obama Goes Largely Chalk in NCAA Tournament Brackets

Former President Barack Obama unveiled his men's and women's NCAA tournament brackets on Thursday morning

drew-brees
Play
Extra Mustard

NBC Won't Commit to Drew Brees's Replacing Cris Collinsworth For Good Reasons

NBC says there are no plans right now to replace Cris Collinsworth with Drew Brees

LaMelo Ball
NBA

Eric Collins Q&A: Calling Hornets’ Games, LaMelo Ball and More

Charlotte’s TV play-by-play announcer talks to The Crossover about the NBA season, Ball’s rookie season and more.

Arsenal celebrate in Europa League.
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Olympiakos

Arsenal and Olympiakos meet in the second leg of the Europa League round of 16 on Thursday, March 18.

Patrick Chung on the sidelines during a game against the Giants
Play
NFL

Patrick Chung Announces NFL Retirement

Chung spent 11 of his 12 NFL seasons with the Patriots and won three Super Bowls.

PSG, Manchester City and Real Madrid are on to the Champions League quarterfinals
Play
Soccer

Ranking the UEFA Champions League's Quarterfinalists

Eight teams remain in the quest for European glory, with a pair of clear contenders leading the charge, followed by an intriguing cast of challengers.