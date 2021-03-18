Report: ACC Player of the Year Out for Ga. Tech's First NCAA Game

SI.com
NCAAB
COVID’s Impact on 2021 March Madness Tournament
COVID's Impact on 2021 March Madness Tournament

Report: Georgia Tech's Moses Wright, ACC Player of the Year, to Miss NCAA First Round Game

Georgia Tech will reportedly be without leading scorer and ACC Player of the Year Moses Wright when the Yellow Jackets take on Loyola Chicago in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament. 

Stadium's Jeff Goodman and Brett McMurphy reported the news Wednesday evening, two days before the program's first NCAA tournament game in over a decade. Wright's absence is due to issues related to COVID-19, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

March Madness: Upset Picks, Bold Predictions & Advice for Filling Out Your Bracket

Wright, a senior forward, leads Georgia Tech in points (17.4), rebounds (8.0) and blocks (1.6) per game. He's just the second Georgia Tech player in program history to win ACC Player of the Year honors, joining Dennis Scott in 1990.

Three days earlier, the Yellow Jackets won their first ACC tournament in 28 years by knocking off Florida State, 80-75, in the championship game. Wright had 15 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks in the game. Georgia Tech has won eight consecutive games after starting the season 9-8.

