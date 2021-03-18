Report: USF Investigating Assistant for Racially-Charged Comments

SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Report: USF Investigating Associate Head Coach for Racially-Charged Comments

Author:
Publish date:
college-basketball

The University of South Florida is investigating men's basketball associate head coach Tom Herrion following allegations that Herrion had multiple incidents of using racially charged comments, according to DraftKingsNation's Collin Sherwin. 

According to Sherwin, who is a USF alumnus and a former school employee, the school is also investigating head coach Brian Gregory for "failing to discipline the head coach or report the matter to USF Athletics," in Sherwin's words. 

The university said in a statement Thursday that, “We are aware of troubling concerns that have been reported involving a member of our men’s basketball coaching staff. We take these matters very seriously. An independent review is ongoing and the involved staff member has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of that review. We will have no further comment until that process is complete.”

The staff member, not named by the school, has been placed on administrative leave. 

According to the Tampa Bay Times's Joey Knight, school administrators met with the team Thursday afternoon.

Since the team's season ended last week, six players—all of them Black—have entered the NCAA transfer portal, including redshirt junior Alexis Yetna, who reportedly entered on Thursday. 

Yetna won the AAC Freshman of the Year last season. 

Herrion had been the head coach at Marshall and College of Charleston and served as an assistant at a number of schools. He joined the Bulls in 2017 alongside Gregory. 

USF finished the 2020–21 season 9–13.

YOU MAY LIKE

Nov 26, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Play
NFL

Report: Will Fuller Reaches Agreement With Dolphins

Former Texans wide receiver Will Fuller is to sign with the Dolphins, even though he will miss the first game due to his suspension.

England manager Gareth Southgate
Play
Soccer

Alexander-Arnold Out, Lingard and Watkins In for England's WCQs

Gareth Southgate revealed his 26-man squad for World Cup qualifiers against San Marino, Albania and Poland this month.

Ousmane Dembele returns for France's national team
Play
Soccer

Dembele Earns First France Call-Up in More Than Two Years

Ousmane Dembele won the 2018 World Cup with France but hasn't played for Les Bleus since that year.

Lions receiver Kenny Golladay stiff-arms a defender during a win over the Cardinals
Play
NFL

NFL Free-Agency Tracker: Plenty of Stars Still Unsigned

Position-by-position rankings, landing spots and analysis of all the free-agent signings.

Vikings' Kyle Rudolph catches game-winning touchdown pass in overtime vs. Saints in NFL playoffs
Play
NFL

Former Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph Signs Two-Year Deal With Giants

Rudolph had spent the first 10 seasons of his NFL career with the Vikings, but was released this past March.

college-basketball
College Basketball

Report: USF Investigating Assistant for Racially-Charged Comments

USF said in a statement that the "involved staff member has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of that review."

mitch-trubisky-chicago-bears-playoff-expansion
Play
NFL

Report: Mitchell Trubisky Signing With Bills

Former Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is reportedly signing with the Bills.

Roman Reigns punches Daniel Bryan at Elimination Chambers
Play
Wrestling

WWE Network’s Move to Peacock a Mixed Bag for Wrestling Fans

There is a lot to like about the WWE Network’s move to Peacock, but plenty of hiccups too.