Buckeyes' Liddell Receives Threats After Oral Roberts Loss

SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
No. 15 Seed Oral Roberts Stuns No. 2 Seed Ohio State in First Round of Men's Tournament
No. 15 Seed Oral Roberts Stuns No. 2 Seed Ohio State in First Round of Men's Tournament

Buckeyes' E.J. Liddell Receives Threats After Loss to Oral Roberts

Author:
Publish date:

Ohio State forward EJ Liddell shared a series of tweets that include threats and insults of his character following the Buckeyes' 75–72 overtime loss to Oral Roberts in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday

Liddell, who scored a team-high 23 points and grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds, said he does not typically allow abusive or vulgar "comments" to get to him and credited the university for always being there to support him.

"Honestly, what did I do to deserve this? I am human," Liddell said.

"I’ve never done anything to anyone in my life to be approached like this," Liddell said. "This is not me saying anything negative about Ohio State fans. I love you all dearly and I’ve felt nothing but appreciated since the first day I stepped on campus."

The following tweets contain vulgar, explicit language. 

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith posted a statement to Twitter on Saturday, saying that authorities will be involved and his support for Liddell.

"I will support our student-athletes in and out of competition, " Smith said. "I have nothing but love and respect for E.J. He epitomizes all that we hope for in our student-athletes."

Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann spoke out and said the comments directed to Liddell are "not from or representative of Ohio State fans."

"Recent social media comments to EJ Liddell are vile, dangerous and reflect the worse of humanity," Holtmann said. "EJ is an outstanding young man who had a tremendous sophomore season and he was instrumental in our team's success. We will take the necessary actions to address this immediately."

YOU MAY LIKE

Nelson Agholor with the Raiders.
Play
Fantasy

2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Fantasy Breakdowns on the Latest Moves

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano logs the impact of the fantasy noteworthy moves during the 2021 NFL offseason

Robert Lewandowski scores a hat trick.
Play
Soccer

Lewandowski Nears Scoring Record With First-Half Hat Trick

Despite Bayern Munich being down to 10 men, Robert Lewandowski scored a first-half hat trick against Stuttgart on Saturday.

49ers OT Trent Williams moves to deliver a block
Play
NFL

2021 NFL Free Agency Grades: Analyzing Every Major Move

Breaking down the major free-agent signings as they happen. Trent Williams, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor, Shaquill Griffin, Hunter Henry, Joe Thuney, Matt Judon and more.

EJ Liddell
Play
College Basketball

Buckeyes' Liddell Receives Threats After Oral Roberts Loss

Ohio State AD Gene Smith posted a statement to Twitter saying that authorities will be involved.

March Madness logo
Play
College Basketball

2021 Men's NCAA Tournament Day 2 Schedule, Recaps

The men's first round continues Saturday; follow along as SI keeps you updated as the Round of 32 gets set.

Purdue forward Trevion Williams reacts after losing to North Texas in the first round of the 2021 NCAA tournament.
Play
Extra Mustard

Indiana's Men's Teams Flop as State Hosts Entire Tournament

In the first-ever NCAA tournament hosted entirely by one state, Indiana's 10 men's teams combined for zero wins.

Illinois
Play
College Basketball

Illinois, Baylor, Oklahoma State Headline Day 3 of NCAA Tournament

Check out who's playing in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday and how to watch.

City view of Tokyo.
Play
Olympics

Tokyo Olympics Bars Spectators From Abroad

Spectators from abroad will be barred from the Tokyo Olympics this summer due to the ongoing pandemic.