Jordan Bohannon Will Return to Iowa if NIL Bill Passes

Hawkeyes senior Jordan Bohannon declared on Twitter that if Iowa passes its bill that will allow college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness, he will return for another year.

"This last week has been extremely difficult in regards to deciding what my future, and in specific, next year will look like," Bohannon said in a Tweet. "We have worked tremendously hard on Senate file 245, which would allow college athletes in Iowa to make money off their name, image and likeness.

"This bill's deadline is this Thursday to be voted on or it will die. I am still undecided on what I want to do next year. However, if this bill were to pass, I would come back to Iowa next year."

If the bill were to pass, it could take effect as early as July.

Bohannon averaged 10.6 points per game this past season and holds the Hawkeyes all-time record for made three-pointers with 284. The 6'1" guard last played for Iowa in its upset loss to Oregon in the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

