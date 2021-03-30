How to Watch the Final Four

SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
John Stockton and the origin of Gonzaga Sunday pickup games
John Stockton and the origin of Gonzaga Sunday pickup games

How to Watch the Men's Final Four: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Publish date:

The 2021 men's NCAA tournament is almost finished with the vast majority of games having already been completed. A champion, though, has yet to be crowned and a number of worthy candidates remain in the field. 

Four teams still have hopes of making this season's Final Four and joining both Houston and Baylor in the biggest stage in the sport. Prior to its win in the Midwest Regional final over Oregon State on Monday night, it had been 37 years since Houston last made the Final Four. Baylor's men's team will be making its first Final Four debut since 1950 after defeating Arkansas in the Elite Eight and winning the South Regional.

More history can be made, though, depending on how the last two spots in the Final Four shake out. Among the potential milestones, Gonzaga is entering the Elite Eight just three wins away from becoming the first undefeated men's national champion since Bob Knight’s 1975–76 Indiana Hoosiers. The Bulldogs play USC in their matchup on Tuesday night to decide the West Regional.

While Michigan and UCLA are both two historically excellent programs, neither has won a title all in the last 25 years. The winner between their game will claim a Final Four berth out of the East Regional.

How to Watch:

Date: April 3, 2021

Time: 5 p.m. ET & 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: NCAA March Madness Live, Paramount+ and fuboTV (Seven-day free trial)

SI’s tournament newsletter analyzes everything you need to know about the Big Dance: what just happened and what’s happening next. Sign up for Morning Madness here.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

YOU MAY LIKE

Fittingly, March Madness is the backdrop for the NCAA's athletes rights case in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Play
College Basketball

How to Watch the Women's Final Four

Find out how to watch the women's NCAA tournament Final Four.

Fittingly, March Madness is the backdrop for the NCAA's athletes rights case in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Play
College Basketball

How to Watch the Final Four

Find out how to watch the men's NCAA tournament Final Four.

Michael Strahan before before the NFC Championship between the  49ers and Packers.
Play
Extra Mustard

Michael Strahan Closes the Gap in His Front Teeth

Strahan after the procedure: "I love it."

Valbuena-Benzema-Blackmail
Play
Soccer

Benzema to Stand Trial in Valbuena Sex Tape Blackmail Scandal

Karim Benzema has been banned from France's national team since November 2015 because of his suspected involvement in the scandal

Jordan Bohannon after making a three-pointer.
Play
College Basketball

Jordan Bohannon Will Return to Iowa if NIL Bill Passes

Bohannon said he's undecided, but would return to Iowa if the NIL bill passed.

Ronaldo playing for Portugal.
Play
Soccer

Ronaldo Inches Closer to Men's International Scoring Record

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in a 3-1 win over Luxembourg to give him 103 career international goals for Portugal.

nfl-stadiums-2021
NFL

Roger Goodell Expects 'Full Stadiums' for 2021 Season

Goodell: "Football is simply not the same without the fans, and we expect to have full stadiums in the 2021 season."

Japan beats Mongolia 14-0 in World Cup qualifying
Play
Soccer

Japan Routs Mongolia 14-0 in World Cup Qualifying

It doesn't get much more one-sided than that.