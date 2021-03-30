How to Watch the Final Four

The 2021 men's NCAA tournament is almost finished with the vast majority of games having already been completed. A champion, though, has yet to be crowned and a number of worthy candidates remain in the field.

Four teams still have hopes of making this season's Final Four and joining both Houston and Baylor in the biggest stage in the sport. Prior to its win in the Midwest Regional final over Oregon State on Monday night, it had been 37 years since Houston last made the Final Four. Baylor's men's team will be making its first Final Four debut since 1950 after defeating Arkansas in the Elite Eight and winning the South Regional.

More history can be made, though, depending on how the last two spots in the Final Four shake out. Among the potential milestones, Gonzaga is entering the Elite Eight just three wins away from becoming the first undefeated men's national champion since Bob Knight’s 1975–76 Indiana Hoosiers. The Bulldogs play USC in their matchup on Tuesday night to decide the West Regional.

While Michigan and UCLA are both two historically excellent programs, neither has won a title all in the last 25 years. The winner between their game will claim a Final Four berth out of the East Regional.

How to Watch:

Date: April 3, 2021

Time: 5 p.m. ET & 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: NCAA March Madness Live, Paramount+ and fuboTV (Seven-day free trial)

