Referee Bert Smith in Stable Condition After Collapse

Referee Bert Smith Collapses During Gonzaga-USC Men's Elite Eight Game

Referee Bert Smith collapsed on the court during the first half of Tuesday night's men's Elite Eight game between USC and Gonzaga. Smith was standing in the corner and not adjacent to game action at the time of the collapse. 

Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd and medical personnel immediately rushed to Smith when he fell.

The game was stopped with 15:44 to play in the half with Gonzaga leading 11-4. During the commercial break, Smith became alert, stood up and was smiling. He was carried off the court on a stretcher.

According to the TBS broadcast, Smith was feeling light-headed while on the court and is now being tended to by trainers in the locker room. He is in stable condition. 

Smith was replaced in the game by an alternate referee William Henderson.

Andy Katz of TBS reported that Smith is still alert, stable and will not need hospitalization. 

