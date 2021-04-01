SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Dick Vitale, ESPN Agree to Contract Extension Through 2022–23

Author:
Publish date:

One of college basketball's most popular voices will be back in the booth in 2021–22.

ESPN commentator Dick Vitale agreed to a contract extension with the network on Thursday. Vitale is now signed with ESPN through the 2022–23 season.

“I really want to keep going. I feel great,” Vitale told Front Office Sports's Michael McCarthy. "I’ve said this 5 million times: If the day ever comes I don’t recall names, I can’t recall information I need to share, I’ll be the first guy to pick up the phone and say the party’s over."

"But I feel better than ever. In fact, people tell me you sound more enthusiastic than ever.”

Vitale, 81, has been with ESPN since 1979. He has been a college basketball analyst for 44 years, also playing a key role in ESPN's V Foundation for cancer research. 

Vitale will call the national semifinal between Houston and Baylor on Saturday for ESPN International. 

YOU MAY LIKE

World champion Joe Kovacs squats 870 lbs. at Ohio State's training facility in his preparation for the Tokyo Olympics.
Olympics

Watch: World champion shot putter squats 870 pounds four times

American Joe Kovacs reps out a massive squat four times while training for the 2021 Olympics.

emmert
Play
College Basketball

#NotNCAAProperty Group Meets With Emmert on NIL, More

Group leaders described the meeting as mostly unproductive, even saying Emmert denied a request to involve more athletes on the call, including women.

dick-vitale-espn
College Basketball

Vitale, ESPN Agree to Contract Extension Through 2022–23

Vitale: "I feel better than ever. In fact, people tell me you sound more enthusiastic than ever.”

mlb baseball rawlings
Play
MLB

All the Changes Coming to Baseball in 2021

Many of the rule changes are happening at the minor-league level, but MLB will also look a little different.

2021 MLB Power Rankings
Play
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers, Padres Begin Season on Top

In the first MLB Power Rankings of the new season, the defending champion Dodgers begin the year in pole position.

Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson
Play
Fantasy

2021 NFL Mock Draft: Projecting Picks by Fantasy Needs Only 2.0

SI Fantasy senior analyst Michael Fabiano mocks the 2021 NFL Draft first round for fantasy-based needs only

Baylor's Adam Flagler
Play
College Basketball

Can Baylor Keep Rolling Into Men's Title Game?

Everything you need to know about the Bears heading into their matchup with Houston.

Washington Nationals baseball cap
Play
MLB

Report: Mets-Nationals Opener Postponed Due to COVID-19

Thursday's Opening Day matchup between the Mets and Nationals at Nationals Park is reportedly being postponed due to COVID-19 issues.