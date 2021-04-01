Vitale, ESPN Agree to Contract Extension Through 2022–23

One of college basketball's most popular voices will be back in the booth in 2021–22.

ESPN commentator Dick Vitale agreed to a contract extension with the network on Thursday. Vitale is now signed with ESPN through the 2022–23 season.

“I really want to keep going. I feel great,” Vitale told Front Office Sports's Michael McCarthy. "I’ve said this 5 million times: If the day ever comes I don’t recall names, I can’t recall information I need to share, I’ll be the first guy to pick up the phone and say the party’s over."

"But I feel better than ever. In fact, people tell me you sound more enthusiastic than ever.”

Vitale, 81, has been with ESPN since 1979. He has been a college basketball analyst for 44 years, also playing a key role in ESPN's V Foundation for cancer research.

Vitale will call the national semifinal between Houston and Baylor on Saturday for ESPN International.