Men's Final Four Rankings: It's Gonzaga, and Everyone Else

Editor's Note: Welcome to Morning Madness, SI's daily newsletter during the NCAA tournament. We'll provide you with insight, analysis, picks and more from our college hoops experts. Sign up here.

The 2021 men’s Final Four is set, and heading into Saturday night’s games (No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 11 UCLA; No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 2 Houston) in Indianapolis, we’re power ranking the quartet based on how they’re playing right now and who they’ve beat in the tournament. (For women's Final Four rankings, click here.)

1. Gonzaga: What else is there to say at this point? The Zags have picked apart everyone in their path so far and have barely broken a sweat as they continue to pursue history. If even 7-foot freshman phenom Evan Mobley couldn’t stop Drew Timme, who will? Look, nothing is a guarantee in March, but this is Gonzaga’s title to lose.

2. Baylor: The Bears haven’t won their tournament games by as many as Gonzaga, but they haven’t been truly threatened, either. All season long, this has looked like the team that has the best chance of going toe-to-toe with the Bulldogs, and it may come down to that Monday night. Baylor’s offense isn’t quite on the level of the Zags’, but it’s darn good in its own right, with a plethora of three-point shooters and Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell and MaCio Teague as a killer trio. Of course, to play for the title, first it must get past a stingy Houston roster.

3. UCLA: On the season, Houston has been the better team, but the Bruins have been playing above their heads this tournament, including capturing arguably the most impressive pair of wins (over No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Alabama), based on opponent, of anyone in the men’s field of 68. That’s worth something, though Johnny Juzang & Co. received the unfortunate award of facing Gonzaga next. They’ll need their biggest miracle yet to pull this one off, and it will take a lot more offense than the 51 points they managed against Michigan.

4. Houston: The Cougars might be last here, but they certainly seem to stand a better chance against Baylor than UCLA does against the Zags. It’s true that Houston has yet to play a single-digit seed in this tournament thanks to a fortuitous draw, but it’d be a mistake to overlook this team based on that. The Cougars have been a consistent top-10, if not top-five team all season, and their defense and offensive rebounding ability are strong calling cards.

Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports

ICYMI

North Carolina's legendary coach was humbled over his last few years on the job, and he showed how much it affected him while saying goodbye. (By Pat Forde)

UNC's hunt for Roy Williams's replacement will be one of the most fascinating coaching searches in a long time. (By Pat Forde)

In a meeting between the #NotNCAAProperty player leaders and Mark Emmert, the group made requests regarding NIL, Title IX and more. (By Ross Dellenger)

What's Baylor got to do to reach the men's title game? Previewing the Bears. (By Kevin Sweeney)

Does UCLA have any magic left as it gets ready to face juggernaut Gonzaga? (By Kevin Sweeney)

Best Thing We Saw

The Lucas Oil Stadium court for the men's Final Four is set!

Pick 'Em: Men's Final Four

No. 1 Baylor over No. 2 Houston: The Cougars will get theirs on the offensive boards, but the Bears and their dangerous shooters will prevail in the end.

No. 1 Gonzaga over No. 11 UCLA: Many have tried to unseat the Zags this season, and they've all failed. The Bruins' magical run ends here.

Crystal Ball

He may not have elite physical tools, but buzz will build about Drew Timme’s NBA prospects sooner rather than later. Timme is simply too productive to ignore—he has been the best player on the floor in three straight NCAA tournament games and continues to wow with his post moves, touch and passing instincts. Timme sits atop KenPom’s Player of the Year metric for a reason: he’s special. —Kevin Sweeney

At the Buzzer

We've got just six games left of the college basketball season (four combined men's and women's Final Four games; two title games) before the long offseason wait for 2021–22. Enjoy 'em!