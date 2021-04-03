SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
With Roy Willaims Retiring, Who Will Be the Next Head Coach at UNC?
With Roy Willaims Retiring, Who Will Be the Next Head Coach at UNC?

Baylor Blows Out Houston in Final Four, Punches Ticket to Championship Game

Author:
Publish date:

Baylor dominated Houston 78–59 on Saturday in the men's NCAA basketball Final Four to secure a spot in the national championship game.

It was all Bears from the tip. 

In the first half, the No. 2 seeded Cougars shot 7-for-26 (26.9%) from the field and only sophomore Marcus Sasser was a threat offensively. He scored 17 of Houston's 20 first half points and senior Dejon Jarreau was the only other player for Houston to make a basket when he shot 1-for-7.

Meanwhile, No. 1 seeded Baylor shot 16-for-28 (57.1%) and made over half of its three-pointers. The Bears entered the half with the fourth largest Final Four halftime lead in men's March Madness history at 45–20. And it never let it go. 

The halftime score ended up being the largest lead of the game for Baylor and its dominance never wavered throughout the second half. 

Sophomore Jared Butler led the Bears with 17 points while junior Davion Mitchell finished with a double-double at 12 points and 11 rebounds. 

Sasser led all scorers with 20 points on 7-for-14 shooting in the losing effort. The next leading scorer for Houston was junior Quentin Grimes with 13 points.

The Bears have never won a men's NCAA basketball championship but will get its chance. Baylor will play the winner of Gonzaga-UCLA for the title on Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

SI’s tournament newsletter analyzes everything you need to know about the Big Dance: what just happened and what’s happening next. Sign up for Morning Madness here

YOU MAY LIKE

Baylor celebrates Final Four win over Houston.
Play
College Basketball

Baylors Blows Out Houston in Final Four

Baylor's largest lead of the game was 25 points and dominated from start to finish.

nick castellanos
MLB

Cards, Reds Clear Benches After Castellanos Taunts Pitcher

We have our first benches-clearing incident of the 2021 season—welcome back, baseball!

John Brannen talking to players on the sidelines for Cincinnati men's basketball.
Play
College Basketball

Report: Cincinnati Suspends Coach John Brannen

The review is reportedly being conducted in order to look for something that would justify the for-cause firing of Brannen.

USATSI_15822473 (1)
Play
College Basketball

How to Watch UCLA vs. Gonzaga

Gonzaga could move one step closer to its first national championship.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald leaves the field after beating the Cleveland Browns at State Farm Stadium.
NFL

Report: NFL Execs Expect Larry Fitzgerald to Retire

Fitzgerald has played his entire 17-year career with the Cardinals.

Baylor_Final_Four_Trophy_Celebration
College Basketball

How to Watch Baylor vs. Houston

Baylor's high-powered offense faces Houston's elite defense on Saturday in the men's Final Four.

Apr 2, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Adia Barnes (right) hugs Arizona Wildcats guard Aari McDonald (2) after defeating the UConn Huskies in the national semifinals of the women's Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Alamodome.
Play
College Basketball

Arizona's Barnes Won't Apologize For Postgame Reaction

Arizona women's basketball head coach Adia Barnes used her middle finger and an expletive in Final Four postgame huddle.

bueckers-garza
College Basketball

Garza, Bueckers Win Naismith Player of the Year Awards

Garza becomes the first Iowa men's player to earn the honor, while Bueckers is the first freshman to win the women's award.