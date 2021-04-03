How to Watch Baylor vs. Houston

Texas will be center stage on Saturday evening when No. 1 Baylor faces off against No. 2 Houston in the men's NCAA Final Four.

Both teams are coming off impressive victories to make their long-awaited returns to the Final Four. The Cougars managed to hold off No. 12 Oral Roberts 67-61 to make their first Final Four appearance since 1984. Meanwhile, the Bears topped No. 3 Arkansas 81-72 to clinch their first Final Four berth since 1950.

Baylor is coming into this matchup with the second-best offense of the tournament's remaining teams, averaging 83 points per game this season. On the other hand, Houston is one of the best defensive teams in college basketball, holding opponents to just under 58 points per game.

Baylor head coach Scott Drew said he recognizes the challenge his team will up against on Saturday.

"[Houston] is an elite defensive team," Drew said during an interview with CBS Sports' Bill Reiter. "[They are] a team that you have to beat. They're not gonna beat themselves...[Kelvin Sampson] is a tremendous coach and they have a great program."

When: Saturday, 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

